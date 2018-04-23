The Swords of Ditto Launch Trailer Will Give You Saturday Morning Cartoon Vibes

If you’ve been craving a unique and colorful role-playing game to play with your friends, onebitbeyond and Devolver Digital have just the ticket! The Swords of Ditto finally launches tomorrow for PS4 and Steam, and this morning we were treated to a brilliantly animated launch trailer from Powerhouse Animation, the studio behind the Castlevania series on Netflix. Check it out above for some serious Saturday morning cartoon vibes!

The warm and fuzzies that you just felt while watching that trailer are absolutely everywhere in the game. Everything from the color palette to the environmental design and special effects are ozzing with adorable charm. You’ll take control of unique heroes, each with their own specialties, in your quest to vanquish the evil Mormo. This is a rogue-lite RPG adventure, so explore bravely, collect awesome new gear and power-ups, and don’t sweat your failures! Each time you fall, you give yourself another opportunity to tell a new and exciting story. Here’s the official feature list from the Steam listing:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unique Adventures Linked Together : Each adventure becomes its own legend, both distinct from those that came before it and part of a heroic legacy that bind together. The deeds, successes, and failures of each hero’s adventure have implications for those that follow including the ability to find weapons and recover loot from history’s fallen heroes.



: Each adventure becomes its own legend, both distinct from those that came before it and part of a heroic legacy that bind together. The deeds, successes, and failures of each hero’s adventure have implications for those that follow including the ability to find weapons and recover loot from history’s fallen heroes. Solo & Cooperative Adventuring : Battle Mormo and her evil armies alone or summon a brave friend to take up arms alongside you in local co-op mode. Fear not, even less experienced adventurers will find help from their fellow heroes through the magic of a good old-fashioned revival hug!



: Battle Mormo and her evil armies alone or summon a brave friend to take up arms alongside you in local co-op mode. Fear not, even less experienced adventurers will find help from their fellow heroes through the magic of a good old-fashioned revival hug! Weapons, Items, & Stickers : Wield the traditional sword and bow combo alongside the decidedly less traditional vinyl record Frisbee, magic golf club, and colossal foot from the heavens to put Mormo and her legions back on their heels. Collect and equip stickers to boost up your hero and add perks to their gear to become powerful enough to banish the wicked sorceress.



: Wield the traditional sword and bow combo alongside the decidedly less traditional vinyl record Frisbee, magic golf club, and colossal foot from the heavens to put Mormo and her legions back on their heels. Collect and equip stickers to boost up your hero and add perks to their gear to become powerful enough to banish the wicked sorceress. Main Quests and Secret Side Missions: Approach your legend however you see fit by battling through dungeons in any order, completing side missions through dark caverns and deep wells, or confront Mormo right from the start for the ultimate challenge.

We’ll have our own gameplay impressions to share with you guys very soon, so stay tuned. In the meantime, don’t forget that you can snatch up The Swords of Ditto at a discount on Steam, where it’s currently available with a 20% launch discount!