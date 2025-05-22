The Titan EVO Gaming Chair You Want Is On Sale For Memorial Day

Secretlab, the company that specializes in luxury chairs and desks that gamers the world over wish they could afford has a Memorial Day Sale going on that makes your dream a little more accessible. You can save up to $139 (or $238 with a bundle) on Secretlab’s flagship Titan EVO line of gaming chairs, the Magnus gaming desks, including the Magnus Pro electric standing desk, and multiple helpful accessories like the Secretlab Skins upholstery covers, desk mats, cable management, and more until June 3rd. This includes some of their fandom collaborations.

Indeed, Secretlab offers tons different chairs and designs inspired by popular games, movies, tv shows, anime, and more. Whether you’re into Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Star Wars, DC, Marvel, or something else entirely, there are options included for you in this Memorial Day sale. Read below to see a list of some of our piks, and head here to check out everything available during the Secret Labs Memorial Day Sale.

Fanatical’s Spring Superstar Bundle Offers Multiple Big Games for Only $7

PC gamers are feasting on deals thanks to Fanatical’s Bundlefest event. The latest addition to the build-your-own Bundle lineup is dubbed The Spring Superstars Collection and features huge Steam titles like RoboCop: Rogue City, Deathloop, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition. Plus, get your hands on smaller titles like the thrilling FPS Soulslinger: Envoy of Death, cozy farm sims Echoes of the Plum Grove and Everholm, and one of the best zoo sims around, Planet Zoo for as little as $7 each.

As a build-your-own bundle, you can get 2 games for $7.50 each but if you keep adding games the price for each drops down. So for 3+ games it’ll be $7.25 each, and if you reach 5+ games, each is only $7.00. All games are delivered through Steam and can be played on a Windows computer, with some offering MacOS and Linux compatibility. Head here to take advantage of these deals.



