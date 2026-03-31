The Unlikeliest Console Is Getting a New 3D Survival Horror Game

A new 3D survival horror game is in development, and it’s an homage to classic games from the late 1990s and early 2000s. That’s the era where survival horror truly got going, thanks to titles like Alone in the Dark, Resident Evil, and many others. These types of games used fixed cameras and dark atmospheres, along with unnerving music and jump scares, to frighten players at every opportunity. The genre has evolved considerably since those days, but there’s no denying that its roots can still terrify, and this new title being developed seems to follow in those frightening footsteps.

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On March 20, 2026, Philippe JoshProd teased on X that PixelHeart was developing a brand 3D survival horror for none other than the Sega Dreamcast. That’s a bit of a shocker, seeing as the Dreamcast has been dead and buried for the better part of a quarter century. That little factoid isn’t stopping developers Philippe Nguyen, Sami Chlagou, and Michaël Rabaioli from moving forward with what they’re describing as “A love letter to the classics.” The game will have fixed cameras and a dark atmosphere, and that’s about all we know at this point, other than … “The darkness is coming.”

The Darkness Is Coming … To Dreamcast

Image courtesy of Infogrames North America

If you’re wondering what all of this means, you’re not alone. We don’t have any more information than what’s been mentioned in the post on X, so the picture above isn’t related to this (Can you name the game?). What we do know is a bit about Nguyen and his team over at PixelHeart, which was founded in 2018. The company focuses on publishing physical games for retro systems, so producing a new Dreamcast title is right up their alley. They’ve already worked on the Dreamcast, alongside titles for other systems, including the Nintendo Game Boy and the SNK Neo Geo. In addition to the company’s work on retro consoles, PixelHeart has also produced games for the Nintendo Switch.

Hey Dreamcast community!



We just started development on a brand new 3D survival horror game — exclusively for our beloved console. 🖤



Fixed cameras. Dark atmosphere. A love letter to the classics.



Stay tuned. The darkness is coming. 🌙#Dreamcast #SurvivalHorror #RetroGaming pic.twitter.com/nZvMFiBXXX — Philippe JoshProd (@knifesuisse) March 21, 2026

PixelHeart is the publishing arm of the group, while JoshProd was founded by Nguyen to develop new titles. The primary focus on that side of the house has been creating new games for the Neo Geo, the Sega Genesis, and the Dreamcast. Whatever they produce is typically published by PixelHeart. A recent new game for a modern system is Tanuki Justice for the Nintendo Switch. The run ‘n gun title hearkens back to the ‘90s, where similar fare saw players mow down hundreds of enemies across beautifully-designed side-scrolling stages to reach massive boss fights.

The Sega Dreamcast was host to several survival horror games, including Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, Evil Dead: Hail to the King, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, Dino Crisis, Resident Evil Code: Veronica, and Resident Evil 2, among others. Whatever Nguyen and his team dream up, you can rest assured it will likely have the look and feel of those titles in some way. The team has worked hard for nearly a decade, paying homage to classic games and consoles, adding new content to retro systems with respectful additions that honor gaming of old while adding modern twists that all gamers can enjoy.

How excited are you for a brand-new 3D survival horror game on the Sega Dreamcast? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!