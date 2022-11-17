New Walking Dead Game Announced

AMC and Free League Publishing have announced a new tabletop roleplaying game set in the world of The Walking Dead. The Walking Dead Universe Roleplaying Game is a brand new tabletop game that will launch on Kickstarter next spring ahead of a Fall 2023 release. The game will use a "new spin" of Free League's Year Zero game system, with players honing their physical skills and exploring their reasons for survival. The game will be directed by Free League co-founders Tomas Härenstam and Nils Karlén, with Nils Hintze serving as lead writer and Gustaf Ekelund and Martin Grip serving as lead artists.

Additionally, AMC will also produce a limited Liveplay series featuring original characters and events pulled from The Walking Dead's writers' room. The unnamed liveplay series promises to "cross paths" with at least one familiar face from The Walking Dead universe. Kevin Dreyfuss, SVP of AMC Networks' Digital Content & Gaming Studio, and Genuine Entertainment's Joe LeFavi will serve as executive producers on the limited Liveplay series.

"The Walking Dead has always been about characters – and audiences, by extension – facing impossible life and death choices," said Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe Scott Gimple in a press release announcing the game. "Now, fans can face these choices head on, putting themselves in the world of the Walking Dead – at any time in the timeline, encountering familiar faces and places and brand-new ones and, within our apocalypse, making the biggest choice: Who are you going to be? We've seen a lot of stories in the Walking Dead Universe, now it's time to see yours."

This marks the first official Walking Dead tabletop RPG. A number of miniatures games and board games were produced for the franchise, although a long-running miniature game wrapped up last year after its license expired.