The Walking Dead: Season Two and A New Frontier Delayed on Nintendo Switch

It was revealed last month that two entries from The Walking Dead game series were going to be making their way to the Nintendo Switch in the very near future. In fact, both The Walking Dead: Season Two and The Walking Dead: A New Frontier were supposed to arrive on September 10th for the Nintendo Switch, but when the day came, Skybound Games delivered a blow to those anticipating the entries by simply revealing that the games would not be launching on that day and that they would provide additional details soon.

While many fans were understanding of the delay, others were not happy about it being delayed on the very day that both titles were supposed to launch on Switch. In response to one disappointed fan, Skybound said, “Unfortunately, sometimes we also find things out last minute as well.”

To our #Switch friends – we are sincerely sorry for the delay but Seasons 2 & 3 will not be releasing today (9/10). We will share more info with you very soon! — Skybound Games (@skyboundgames) September 10, 2019

While we don’t know when these two titles will officially be making their way to the Nintendo Switch now, here’s what you can expect when they do launch on the popular portable console:

The Walking Dead: Season Two

“The Walking Dead: Season Two continues the story of Clementine, a young girl orphaned by the undead apocalypse. Left to fend for herself, she has been forced to learn how to survive in a world gone mad.

“Many months have passed since the events seen in Season One of The Walking Dead, and Clementine is searching for safety. But what can an ordinary child do to stay alive when the living can be just as bad – and sometimes worse – than the dead? As Clementine, you will be tested by situations and dilemmas that will test your morals and your instinct for survival. Your decisions and actions will change the story around you, in this sequel to 2012’s Game of the Year.”

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier

“When family is all you have left…how far will you go to protect it? After society was ripped apart by undead hands, pockets of civilization emerge from the chaos. But at what cost? Can the living be trusted on this new frontier?

“As Javier, a young man determined to find the family taken from him, you meet a young girl who has experienced her own unimaginable loss. Her name is Clementine, and your fates are bound together in a story where every choice you make could be your last.”

