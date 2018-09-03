Telltale Shares First Look at ‘The Walking Dead: The Final Season’ Episode 2

Telltale Games released a new video during PAX West that shares a first look at the second episode of The Walking Dead: The Final Season that’s called Suffer the Children.

The video released on Sunday shows a scene between Clementine and Alvin Jr., better known as A.J. Clementine’s been around since Season 1 with A.J. joining the series in Season 2 and both of them find themselves together once again in The Final Season, this time in the second episode that’s yet to be released.

Clementine and A.J. share a scene together that shows Clementine waking up from a nightmare with A.J. already up and keeping an eye out for the pair. From the time he entered the series as a baby, the video shows how much he’s grown up throughout their ordeals as he keeps watch with a crudely-made knife. While Clementine tries to check on him to make sure he’s ok while pointing out that A.J. has also been having nightmares as well, he says that he’s going to continue to be tough, just as she’s always told him to. The video eventually ends with Clementine talking A.J. into trying to go back to bed while the two decide to stay together for the night, thus leading up to Clementine telling him “You’re still little” despite how big he thinks he is, that phrase being the title of the video that the scene built up to.

Telltale’s scene between the two features several different conversation choices for players to make throughout the interaction between the two, some focusing on the knife that A.J. has while others take a less confrontational route. The decision towards the end for the two to stay the night together doesn’t have a prompt to agree or disagree to the idea, so it’s unclear if the decisions made during the scene will affect the overall outcome of the conversation or just add some flavor and choice to the conversation.

Suffer the Children isn’t out for The Walking Dead: The Final Season owners yet, but it’s scheduled to be released this month. Telltale Games announced back in mid-August that the second episode of The Final Season would be out on September 25 with the full schedule above also sharing the dates for when the final two episodes, though the release dates could change.