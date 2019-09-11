The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series Now Available

Today, courtesy of Skybound Games, The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series released onto PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch release or a mobile release. Further, it’s unknown if the PC version will ever come to Steam. Right now, it’s only available on the Epic Games Store. Whatever the case, what we do have is a brand-new trailer celebrating the release.

As you’d expect, The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series contains all four seasons, The Walking Dead: Michonne, and the 400 Days DLC.

“Experience the full story of young survivor Clementine as she grows from scared little girl to capable survivor,” reads an official description of the product. “A light of hope in a dark world, Clementine goes through many protectors and weathers many threats, learning to fight back in an apocalypse where the weak are crushed and the cruel get results. Always at a disadvantage, Clementine must outsmart and out-will foes stronger than her, and become one of the toughest people still alive, despite her small stature. It’s up to you how much Clementine trusts, who she loves, who she hurts, and what she chooses to protect when you cannot save everyone.”

Not only are all the games accounted for, but they have been enhanced with improved graphics and added to with behind-the-scenes bonus features. According to Skybound Games, this is the “ultimate” way to experience Clementine’s incredible journey. Below, you can read more about the collection via a rundown of its key features: