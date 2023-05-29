The Witcher 3 Has Crossed a Massive Sales Milestone

CD Projekt Red's The Witcher series is what put the developer on the map. The long-running fantasy series really took off when The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was released, earning critical and commercial success. In its Q1 2023 Earnings Report, CD Projekt revealed exactly how much commercial success we're talking about. The Witcher 3 has officially surpassed 50 million copies sold, bringing the entire franchise above 75 million copies. Unsurprisingly, that number puts The Witcher 3 among the best-selling games of all time.

It's hard to know the exact numbers for every game released, but knowing that The Witcher 3 has sold over 50 million copies lets us know that it is firmly in the top 10 all-time in video game sales for a single game. It's just below Red Dead Redemption 2's 53 million and right above the original Pokémon games. That's incredible company for CD Projekt and really puts into perspective how successful the third Witcher game was.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be at Summer Game Fest Play Days https://t.co/kKAvM8Vyil pic.twitter.com/ojIJCt2Kev — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 29, 2023

Of course, that isn't the only news coming from CD Projekt Red's Earning Report. We also learned that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the upcoming expansion for CD Projekt Red's latest release, is going to be at Summer Game Fest. There's no word about what exactly we'll see from it, but we at least know that it will make an appearance. That's not it, though. CD Projekt also revealed a rough estimation of what projects its teams are currently working on.

Obviously, this isn't an exact science, but you can see that the developer has been slowly moving workers from supporting Cyberpunk 2077 over to the next Witcher game, which is currently codenamed Polaris. It's gone from about 10% of the company working on it to roughly 20%. Again, that's just a rough estimate based on the bar charts CD Projekt provided in the earning report, but it does show that they've started to really ramp up production over the past few months. They've also made a smaller increase in developers working on Project Sirius, which is said to be a multiplayer Witcher spin-off. It must be said that both of these projects are likely still quite a ways off, but it does show that we might start hearing about them as soon as this holiday depending on when they release the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC.