The Witcher Leak Reveals Details on New Game

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that in addition to a proper new Witcher game, which is to say the next mainline installment after The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, a remake of the first game and spin-offs are in the works. Today, we have new details on one of these spin-offs, courtesy of a new job listing. We know The Molasses Flood -- the developer behind Drake Hollow and The Flame in the Flood that CD Projekt Red acquired in 2021 -- is working on a multiplayer game set within The Witcher universe. That's all we know, officially. We have new unofficial details that expand upon this though.

Several new job listings out of The Molasses Flood mention PvE, co-op, social activities, a class system, multiple game modes, branching and non-linear storytelling, cinematic dialogue, voiced dialogue, various weapons and enemies, procedural generation, action combat, and a stylized look. The last bit seems to confirm this game will look more akin to Fortnite than something like The Last of Us Part 2, which makes sense considering The Molasses Flood has only ever made stylized games as opposed to realistic-looking games.

How all of these different components will come together, remains to be seen, but we now have a much better idea of what this game is going to be. The big question that remains is how ambitious this project will be. If it ends up being ambitious, it will be a first for The Molasses Flood, which has only made smaller games up until this point. That said, it looks like the team is beefing up, and with a bigger team naturally comes more ambition.

For now, take all of this information with a grain of salt. While it all comes from an official job listing, sometimes job listings are just copy-and-paste jobs from previous and outdated job listings, which means sometimes they have inaccurate information. Further, the job listing is very much for a game in development, and things are constantly changing in game development, especially pre-reveal.

At the moment of publishing, no implicated party has commented on the speculation these job listings have created nor the information they seemingly divulge.