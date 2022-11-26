The Witcher 3 Adding Fan-Favorite Feature 7 Years Later

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update is finally almost here. A few weeks ago, CD Projekt Red announced that the RPG classic is coming to PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside a wide range of new content, enhancements, and improvements. This week all of this was finally revealed alongside word of the addition of a feature players have been asking for since the game was originally released in 2015.

More specifically, this week CD Projekt Red surprised fans of the RPG by revealing that cross-save is being implemented, which is huge news for those playing the RPG across multiple platforms. Word of the feature flew under the radar due to the aforementioned feature, but those that caught the confirmation from CPDR were quite pleased with the news.

"I love that cross-save feature is also implemented in The Witcher 3 update," writes one fan of the news on Twitter."It's great just to resume playing on a different platform and not worry about having different playthroughs or trying to manually somehow import those saves."

"Cross Save announced for Witcher 3. That is all I needed to hear. Thank god," adds another fan. "Transmog would have been super appreciated but that's fine, cross saves are way more important for me going between PS5 and Steam Deck."

The Witcher 3 cross-save PS5 to PC is gonna change my life. 🥹 — Amanda Pryce (@AmandaDS) November 23, 2022

For those that don't know: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt debuted on May 19, 2015 and is the game responsible for putting CD Projekt Red on the map. Not only is it widely considered one of the greatest RPGs of all time, but one of the greatest games of all time across all genres. It notably boasts a 93 on Metacritic. Despite being seven years old, few RPGs since have been able to match its storytelling and even fewer open-world games have been able to craft an open-world equal to its vast and vibrant world.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Will you be checking out The Witcher 3 again on PS5, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X?