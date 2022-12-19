The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Upgrade on PC Gets New Hotfix

A new update (or rather, a hotfix) for the PC version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has now been released by developer CD Projekt Red. Last week, The Witcher 3 finally received its long-awaited next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. And while the patch was largely met with positivity from those playing on consoles, the PC version of this update, in particular, brought some major problems with it. Fortunately, a number of those issues should be a bit less prevalent thanks to the release of this small new patch.

As of this morning, CD Projekt Red released a new hotfix for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt across Steam and GOG platforms for PC. Since this is only a hotfix, what has been pushed out here isn't as vast when compared to a formal new update. With this in mind, CD Projekt Red made clear that The Witcher 3 on PC won't have its version number change.

We’ve just released a hotfix for The Witcher 3 on PC, which should improve the overall stability and performance, and fix GOG & Steam overlays. The game version won’t change.



Our teams are working on further improving the experience on all platforms. pic.twitter.com/YHEjbfpgvG — The Witcher (@witchergame) December 19, 2022

When it comes to what exactly this hotfix does, well, not a lot of information has been provided. CD Projekt Red didn't reveal any patch notes for this new The Witcher 3 hotfix, likely because there wasn't enough done to the game to warrant them. Instead, the studio merely said that the hotfix "should improve overall stability and performance of the game" while also fixing overlays for both Steam and GOG.

While it's good to see that CD Projekt Red has been quick to try and fix The Witcher 3 on PC, the developer also stressed that it's not done releasing updates like this just yet. "Our teams are working on further improving the experience on all platforms," CD Projekt Red wrote when talking about the future of The Witcher 3. Although it remains to be seen when new patches for the beloved RPG could arrive, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com as we learn more.

