The Witcher 3 Gets New Pins and Keychains from Dark Horse (Exclusive)

✖

Fans are always looking for new ways to show their love for CD Projekt Red's The Witcher franchise, and while there are a bounty of giant School of the Wolf emblazoned Mugs and Silver Sword replicas on the market, sometimes you want something a bit more portable without sacrificing the cool factor. Thankfully Dark Horse Comics has got the perfect thing for your collection, and we're giving you your exclusive first look at three new pins and keychains based on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt that any Geralt, Yennefer, and Triss fan will want to add to their collection, all of which will be available later this year.

The pins all retail for $9.99 each and each one will represent your love for one of the beloved characters from the games. Whether that means you rep Geralt and his School of the Wolf medallion or decide to rep Triss and her tranquil but no less powerful aquamarine medallion. You can also rep Yennefer with a gorgeous black and white medallion, based on her trademark look from the series.

If you are having a hard time choosing, the good news is you can just pick up all three, and even better is that all three are also available in keychain form.

(Photo: Dark Horse Comics)

You can check out the keychains and pins from the set in the images above and below, as well as their official descriptions.

(Photo: Dark Horse Comics)

The School of the Wolf

The most recognized Witcher school and the training grounds of the white wolf himself, Geralt

of Rivia. Witchers that proudly display this symbol are known for their professionalism and

reliability in monster slaying.

(Photo: Dark Horse Comics)

Yennefer Medallion

A symbol of magic, this medallion is as iconic as the woman that wears it. Geralt’s true love;

the beautiful and deadly sorceress, Yennefer of Vengerberg.

(Photo: Dark Horse Comics)

Triss Medallion

Proudly proclaim you are “Team Triss” by displaying the medallion of the legendary Temerian

sorceress and very close friend of Geralt, Triss Merigold of Maribor.

Sold individually at $9.99 each

Each enamel Pin measures at 1.5” tall

Each enamel Keychain measures at 1.75” tall

The new Witcher 3 pins will be available on September 9th worldwide, and make sure to let us know which one happens to be your favorite in the comments! You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.