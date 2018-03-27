The Witcher 3’s PS4 Pro Patch Gets Delayed

The PlayStation 4 Pro patch for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt that would bring HDR support has now been delayed to an unconfirmed release date.

With tons of players still active in The Witcher 3, a game that’s been heralded by many as the best of the series as well as one of the best RPGs of all times, players are eager to see the game look even better on the PS4 Pro. The enhanced patch for the console has been previewed by CD Projekt Red for a while now as the developers worked to bring the upgrades to the console, but it appears that players will have to wait a bit longer now that it’s been delayed.

CD Project Red community lead Marcin Momot took to Twitter earlier today to announce that the patch is being pushed back while reassuring PS4 Pro owners that the patch is “still very much in development.”

.@witchergame PS4 Pro HDR patch is still very much in development. Due to the fact that we’ve discovered some additional bugs along the way, we need more time to finish it. We don’t want to compromise the quality of the update, so we would like to ask you for a bit more patience. — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) March 27, 2018

Momot’s tweet about the patch’s delay follows a slight update that the community leave gave on the project a couple of weeks ago where he said that more news would be coming soon and apologized for the silence on the update. The news that players now have isn’t the status update that many would have been hoping for, but at least the patch is still on the way at some point.

Should have more info on that next week. Sorry about the silence. — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) February 22, 2018

Following the announcement of the patch’s delay, Momot stuck around to field a couple of questions regarding the specifics of the update. When asked if the HDR update would be available for the normal PS4 as well, Momot confirmed that it would. As far as any other changes that’ll be included like framerate improvements and other performance adjustments, Momot didn’t confirm whether these additional features would be included but said that a full changelog would be posted when the update was ready to detail everything that’s included.