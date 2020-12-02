The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Geralt Gets a Stunning New Prime 1 Studio Statue

✖

Witcher fans are some of the best fans, period, and if you've been looking for another way to display your love of the franchise and Geralt specifically, Prime 1 Studio has you covered with an out of this world statue. Prime 1 Studio has several Witcher statues in their catalog, but this one is easily one of their best, which features Geralt of Rivia in 1/3 scale as part of the Museum Masterline Series. Geralt stands 35 inches tall and features the monster hunter holding what remains of three harpies who ended up on the wrong side of Geralt's blade. He's also wearing his Kaer Morhen armor from The Wild Hunt, though one of the coolest parts is the Wolf medallion themed base that actually features LED light-up eyes.

Now, that's pretty impressive, but the Deluxe version gets even better, as that version features three different head portraits. One is clean-shaven, while the other is in full attack mode. The third expression features Geralt after using an elixir, and each alternate head also comes with a base to display the ones you're not using.

The standard edition of the statue costs $1299, while the deluxe version will retail for $1449. You can find more images of the statue and the official description below.

(Photo: Prime 1 Studio)

"This 1/3 scale features the main protagonist of the 2015 Game Of The Year, Geralt of Rivia. Geralt is one of the last Witchers and is a Master Swordsman. Being the Son of a Sorceress, he also possesses strong magic ability. In the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Geralt is on the search for his only kin Ciri and must face a variety of adversaries and challenges along the way.

(Photo: Prime 1 Studio)

Welcome to the Wild Hunt! The White Wolf stands 35 inches tall in a visually-striking museum-style pose. In his left hand, he holds his latest kill: Three unlucky harpies who dared to challenge Gwynbleidd. He holds his silver sword, on the other hand, ready for the Wild Hunt. He wears the iconic Kaer Morhen Armor from the video game. His portrait has been sculpted with the highest attention to detail making this the most accurate representation of Geralt on the market!

(Photo: Prime 1 Studio)

The White Wolf stands upon a base with many themes from the video game. The center features a bold wolf based on the Wolf Medallion with an LED Light-up feature. This is the first 1/3 scale Geralt statue and this scale perfectly conveys the aura and the strong presence that Geralt has. We have worked very hard to merge the elements of the video game, along with our advanced 3D modeling and design to bring you the very best Geralt of Rivia statue of all time. An absolute showstopper and a must-have for The Witcher fans everywhere!"

The Witcher statue hits between January and February 2022.

