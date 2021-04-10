The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Just Got a New Blood & Wine Fan-Made Quest

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was already an impressive experience on its own, but then CD Projekt Red raised the stakes when they released two massive expansions for the game, each one big enough to almost feel like standalone games. The first was Hearts of Stone, while the second was Blood and Wine. The latter released in 2016, but in 2021 that storyline has received a brand new quest thanks to super modder nikich340, a quest that picks up right where the Blood and Wine expansion concluded called A Night To Remember (via Gaming Bible).

What's most impressive about the quest is how fresh it feels despite utilizing assets that are already there. Nikich340 utilizes existing voice lines and cutscenes from the expansion and remixes them to create an all-new quest that picks up the storyline where things left off.

It would be one thing to make that happen at all, but the fact that it feels so fully fleshed out takes it to another tier entirely. You can see what we're talking about in the trailer above, and the A Night To Remember quest is available to download free through NexusMods right now.

To start the quest you'll need to have completed the main story of the expansion (since the quest picks up right from where things end), and nikich340 recommends you play through the quest Blood Simple to avoid "spoilers and misunderstandings".

Here's the official description for A Night To Remember.

"A Night to Remember is a completely new adventure featuring characters new and old," reads the official description. "You can enjoy new writing, cutscenes, voice acting, assets, a special reward, and some difficult decisions."

Fans will also have the chance to replay the full game and its expansions on next-gen consoles, as Witcher 3 will get a PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade later this year. We don't have an exact date yet, but we know it's coming later in 2021, and you can find the official announcement below.

"We’re working on the next generation edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt!

Developed to take advantage of the most powerful gaming hardware, the next-gen edition of the game will feature a range of visual and technical improvements — including ray tracing and faster loading times — across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content.

The next generation edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will release as a standalone purchase for PC, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, as well as a free update for everyone who already owns the game on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4."

Will you be checking out the new quest? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Witcher with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!