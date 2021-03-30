The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt PS5 and Xbox Series X Release Window Revealed

✖

The next-generation of consoles kicked off in a big way late last year, but it's just now that many are actually starting to get their hands on PS5's and Xbox Series X's at a substantial rate (though they are still challenging to come by). With more and more consoles in homes, the attention is starting to turn towards the software, and thankfully we have a new update on a much anticipated next-gen upgrade. CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the best roleplaying games of the last generation, and now we know that the next-gen upgrade for the game is coming in the second half of this year. It was previously teased for some time in 2021.

Lead PR Manager Radek Grabowski shared the news on Twitter, writing "ICYMI, the next-generation update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming in the second half of 2021." Though we don't have a specific month or day yet, at least we know it's indeed coming this year, and that's great news on its own.

ICYMI, the next-generation update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming in the second half of 2021. pic.twitter.com/h2ISyEllQq — Radek (@gamebowski) March 30, 2021

If you haven't loaded up The Witcher 3 recently, the game still holds up even when compared to next-gen games, and offers an absolutely gorgeous world to explore. That said, we cannot imagine what it will look like with a true next-gen sheen, and the increased power of the consoles should help make it an even smoother experience.

Also, some of the next-gen controller capabilities should make it even more immersive. If you've played Marvel's Avengers' next-gen upgrade, you know that the haptic feedback from the controller when swinging a sword or using a bow really adds something to the experience, and it will likely do the same to The Witcher 3.

Here's the official description of the next-gen versions from CD Projekt Red's initial announcement.

"We’re working on the next generation edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt!

Developed to take advantage of the most powerful gaming hardware, the next-gen edition of the game will feature a range of visual and technical improvements — including ray tracing and faster loading times — across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content.

The next generation edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will release as a standalone purchase for PC, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, as well as a free update for everyone who already owns the game on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4."

Will you be diving back in when the next-gen (or by then current-gen) versions of The Witcher come around? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Witcher with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!