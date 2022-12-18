The Witcher 3 Players Surprised With Fan-Favorite Feature

CD Projekt Red has surprised The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt players with a small, but fan-favorite feature. This week, the critically-acclaimed and best-selling RPG finally came to current-gen consoles, which is to say, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. And the update adds a ton of features to the game, including quality-of-life features and features players have been begging CD Projekt Red to add since launch. For example, since the game's release, all players have ever wanted to do is pet Roach, Geralt's horse. And when Red Dead Redemption 2 came out, aka petting your "boah" simulator, this desire only increased. Thankfully, this is feature is finally in the game.

Why this took so long and why it's only been added now, we don't know, but after the Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine expansions were released, there was no real reason to go back and add new features to the game until this "next-gen" update.

Below, you can check out the feature for yourself, courtesy of Twitter user Neon Knight:

Important Witcher 3 PSA:



As of the next-gen update, you can finally pet Roach! pic.twitter.com/ZyEHKiBHq6 — Neon Knight (@NeonKnightYT) December 14, 2022

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if this feature has been added to platforms that the next-gen update has not been released on, which is to say PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. In other words, it's currently unclear if it's in Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One versions of the game. If more information about this is provided, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

"You are Geralt of Rivia, mercenary monster slayer. Before you stands a war-torn, monster-infested continent you can explore at will. Your current contract? Tracking down Ciri – the Child of Prophecy, a living weapon that can alter the shape of the world," reads an official pitch of the game that's been updated for the next-gen update. "Updated to the latest version, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt comes with new features and items, including a built-in Photo Mode, swords, armor, and alternate outfits inspired by The Witcher Netflix series – and more!"