The Witcher 3 Is Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X With a Free Upgrade

CD Projekt Red’s acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt game will be making the jump to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles, and with it will come enhancements to take advantage of the next-gen platforms’ features. This enhanced version of the game will also be released for PC players as well. If you own The Witcher 3 already on any of the platforms mentioned previously, you’ll get this update for free, but if you don’t you’ll be able to buy the next-gen version of the game separately.

The developer announced the re-release of The Witcher 3 on Friday and laid out its plans for the next-gen version of the game. Some of the typical enhancements we’ve seen mentioned with other games like better loading times and support for ray tracing where possible will be added to the game.

“Developed to take advantage of the most powerful gaming hardware, the next-gen edition of the game will feature a range of visual and technical improvements — including ray tracing and faster loading times — across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content,” CD Projekt Red said about its plans for The Witcher 3.

The Witcher 3 is coming to the next generation! A visually and technically enhanced version of the game will be available for purchase for PC and next-gen consoles & as a free update for owners of the game on PC, @Xbox One and @PlayStation 4. More: https://t.co/JclubxpJim pic.twitter.com/gWCJzST3vr — The Witcher (@witchergame) September 4, 2020

Some games are having their next-gen versions releases as free upgrades for people who already own the games while others are making things a bit more complicated ahead of the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. For The Witcher 3, CD Projekt Red is opting for the former by making the update free so long as you already own the game.

“The next generation edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will release as a standalone purchase for PC, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, as well as a free update for everyone who already owns the game on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4,” CD Projekt Red said.

A price for the new version of the game hasn’t been announced yet, but it likely won’t be too far off from what you’d already pay for the game now. CD Projekt Red also showed off the new box art for the game which pretty much looks the same as before save for the different colors on the PlayStation 5 box art and the Xbox Series X name listed on the Xbox one.

CD Projekt Red did not announce a release timeframe for the next-gen version of The Witcher 3.