The Witcher 3’s Doug Cockle Addresses Ciri Taking Over in Witcher 4 and Geralt’s Future

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep sees the return of Doug Cockle to The Witcher franchise, reprising the role of Geralt once more, though this time in the medium of animation. The franchise will expand yet again with The Witcher 4, and in its big Game Awards debut it was revealed that not only will it continue the story from The Witcher 3, but it will be Ciri stepping into the starring role. ComicBook had the chance to speak to Cockle about returning as Geralt in Sirens of the Deep, and during our conversation we got his reaction to Ciri taking over the franchise as well as what he hopes to see for Geralt in The Witcher 4 and beyond.

First, we wanted to know what Geralt would be doing in his dream Witcher 4 scenario, as in what seems to be the new canon ending to The Witcher 3, Geralt had seemingly retired. In his dream scenario though, Geralt isn’t ready to hang up the swords just yet. “Oh, in my dream. In Doug’s dream world, Geralt continues to go on many adventures and we get to share in those adventures, whatever form they take,” Cockle said.

As for Ciri’s Witcher 4 debut, Cockle couldn’t have been more excited to see her pick up the baton moving forward. “I was thrilled to see the trailer. I, you know, I’d surmised that possibly one of the avenues that CD Projekt Red might go down for Witcher 4 is to follow Ciri in one way or another, and they’ve chosen to do that, but I didn’t actually know that they had. I was literally just spitballing ideas and thoughts, so I was thrilled when we saw the trailer and it’s pretty clear that she’s going to be the protagonist of Witcher 4,” Cockle said.

“I’m excited. I know there are some who are, you know, questioning that choice, but I don’t question it at all. I think it’s brilliant and I can’t wait to see what they do with it. And I still don’t know exactly what Geralt’s role in Witcher 4 is going to be. I just know that he is going to be part of that experience,” Cockle said.

So far we know that The Witcher 4 will take place at some point after the ending of The Witcher 3, with Ciri stepping fully into the role of a Witcher. That was seen in one of the main endings of The Witcher 3, and she has been a Witcher for a little while at least from the game’s first trailer. As for Geralt, his whereabouts are currently unknown, but hopefully, we’ll learn what he’s up to in the game soon.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is now streaming on Netflix. As for The Witcher 4, the game currently has no release date, but we’ll keep you updated when that is officially announced.

Are you excited for Ciri stepping into the spotlight for The Witcher 4, and what do you want to see happen with Geralt?