The Witcher Geralt Actor Highlights Working With Returning Netflix Series Star

Netflix’s The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep will be the ultimate franchise crossover, as the new anime movie combines Doug Cockle (who voiced Geralt of Rivia in CDProjektRed’s The Witcher video games) with the cast of Netflix’s live-action The Witcher series — minus Henry Cavill, obviously. Along with Anya Chalotra as Geralt’s long-time love interest, Yennefer, Joey Batey also returns as Jaskier, the lovable bard and best friend to the white-haired Witcher. During an interview with ComicBook’s Matthew Aguilar, Doug Cockle recalled acting alongside a new Jaskier in The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep ,with John Schwab voicing Jaskier/Dandelion previously in the video games.

“There are some lovely moments of levity,” Cockle said of the scenes between Geralt and Jaskier in Sirens of the Deep. “In fact, some of my favorite scenes in this show are the scenes between Jaskier and Geralt when they’re just chatting.” Anyone who’s read Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher novels or short stories will recall that much of the plot is progressed by deep, complex conversations between characters, rather than excessive action.

The Witcher’s Doug Cockle Discusses Banter With Netflix Show’s Joey Batey

A recurring fan-favorite for viewers of the Netflix original adaptation of The Witcher, Joey Batey is a delightful returning castmate and a welcome sight for those lamenting Henry Cavill’s departure. In his recent interview with ComicBook, Doug Cockle confirms the dynamic between Geralt and Jaskier stays alive in The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. Cockle said the following:

“And that banter that we know from the TV series between Jaskier and Geralt, you know, I think that that comes across really nicely in the anime,” Cockle continued. “And it’s hard not to. It’s hard to not like Jaskier because Joey Batey is so good at making him very likable.”

Netflix’s live-action The Witcher series has received some hefty criticisms from fans, especially in its later seasons. While many took issue with the numerous changes made to the source material, Cavill’s Geralt and Joey Batey’s Jaskier received constant praise from the fan base. Plus, who can hate the man who gave us “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher”?

Three Actors Will Have Played Geralt in Netflix’s The Witcher Universe

Henry Cavill’s performance as Geralt of Rivia being so beloved only made his departure from the franchise that much more heartbreaking. Cavill retired from the role following the show’s third season. Liam Hemsworth was quickly announced as his replacement, and will play Geralt for the show’s final two seasons — neither of which have been given official release dates yet. Fans have gotten their first glimpse of Liam Hemsworth in Geralt’s armor, but we’re all waiting on tenterhooks for the first full trailer for Season 4. Throwing Doug Cockle into the mix now means that three actors will have played Geralt in Netflix’s The Witcher universe.

However, no one is complaining about Cockle coming back. To many, Doug Cockle is Geralt of Rivia, having voiced the character since the first The Witcher game in 2007. Cockle’s casting as Geralt in Sirens of the Deep was so surprising that even the movie’s director, Kang Hei Chul, couldn’t believe it. “[Cockle] blew all of our minds,” the director said. “All of our concerns and stresses about finding Geralt’s voice completely vanished.”

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep releases on Netflix on February 11th. The new film is based on Andzrej Sapkowski’s short story, “A Little Sacrifice,” from the second The Witcher book, Sword of Destiny. The official synopsis reads, “Hired to probe seaside village attacks, mutant monster hunter Geralt unravels an age-old conflict between humans and sea people that threatens war between kingdoms. Aided by allies, he must solve the mystery before hostilities escalate.”