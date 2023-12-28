Geralt Actor Shares His Own Theories on The Witcher 4

Doug Cockle, the longtime voice actor behind Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher video game series, has shared his own thoughts on what might happen in The Witcher 4. Currently, very little information on the next Witcher game has been provided by those at CD Projekt. Outside of being codenamed Polaris, CD Projekt has only shown off a teaser image that is tied to the next entry in the RPG series. Now, as an expert in the franchise himself, Cockle has opened up about what he anticipates from the long-awaited game.

Speaking to IGN, Cockle stressed that he doesn't know anything about the plot that CD Projekt Red is cooking up. That being said, he acknowledged that the series will now move away from Geralt and he anticipates that Ciri could step into the spotlight and be the main protagonist in The Witcher 4. Cockle pointed back to The Witcher book series as a reason for why he believes that this could be the case. Additionally, he called out the playable Ciri sequences in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt as a way that CD Projekt could pass the torch and make her the next main protagonist of the series.

"Their focus for the game is not going to be Geralt. They've said that, so I'm really excited to see what their focus is. I have ideas but that's all they are," Cockle said. "The best theory I've heard, because it does make sense, is the theory that they'll focus on Ciri in her adventures in some way, shape, or form. Because spoiler alert, in the books, Ciri travels between dimensions and between worlds. It's one of her powers, and she does a little bit of that in the game. So I think it would be a really exciting thing for Witcher 4 to focus on Ciri's adventures in some way."

As mentioned, CD Projekt itself has remained very dodgy about The Witcher 4 and what it will entail. Following the completion of its work on Cyberpunk 2077, though, The Witcher 4 is going to be the next major project that CD Projekt Red will now focus on which means that new info may come about in 2024. Further down the road, CDPR has also confirmed that it will make The Witcher 5 and The Witcher 6, in addition to developing a remake of the original The Witcher.

