The Witcher 4 Will Be Accessible to Newcomers, But Also Fans of "Geralt's Adventures"

The Witcher 4 will offer an entry point for new players. The Witcher series is one of the most revered RPG franchises in gaming, but it was believed to have largely concluded with The Witcher 3. Thankfully, that's not the case. CD Projekt Red has confirmed it is doing an all-new trilogy of Witcher games and the next game is currently the studio's priority following completion of Cyberpunk 2077. Fans are really eager to return to that world, especially after enjoying the Netflix series in recent years, but we will still have quite a while to wait.

The Witcher 4 is currently in development, but we know nothing about it. We don't even really know if Geralt will be the protagonist again or if we will follow someone new. Either way, fans are still excited to return to that world. However, if you haven't played the first three games and really don't have any desire to, you will be able to play the new game with ease. Game director Sebastian Kalemb told Lega Nerd that the game is being designed in a way to appeal to new players as well as longtime fans since it will have been so long between entries that it would be silly to assume everyone has been keeping up with the franchise the whole time. It does sound like Geralt will be involved with the game, but to what level we have no idea.

"We want to continue on the same path we've taken, but we don't want to make the same game," he said. "I think that's a given. We've got some lore elements that must be kept. After all, it is still the same universe, and we can't go beyond certain limits. Therefore, we must follow a very specific path and innovate on that. At the same time, it's clear that we have to try to appease a new public. The Witcher 4 won't be out for some years, and it'll be a long time since the previous one, so we cannot just target the audience already fond of the saga. We must also build a new community. On that note, I believe I can say it'll be an excellent entry point for many players, without forgetting the long-time fans who still wish to follow Geralt's adventures."

As of right now, we're not expecting The Witcher 4 to arrive before 2025. It will be a while, but CD Projekt Red has confirmed that it plans to release the trilogy in a relatively quick succession so you won't be waiting entire console generations or decades between games like some other franchises are doing at the moment.

