The Witcher Remake Making Massive Change From Original Game

CD Projekt's upcoming remake of The Witcher is going to feature a major departure compared to the original game that launched back in 2007. Within the past month, CD Projekt confirmed that The Witcher Remake was in development at studio Fool's Theory under the codename "Canis Majoris." And while there still aren't details that have been shared in relation to this upcoming title, we now know that the new version of this classic RPG will differ quite a bit in one prominent manner.

As mentioned in CD Projekt's latest financial presentation, the publisher confirmed that The Witcher Remake will be an "open-world RPG" in nature. For those that aren't aware of why this is a big deal, the original The Witcher wasn't an open-world game. While it was massive in its own right (especially for the time), CD Projekt Red didn't incorporate an explorable open world in the series until The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. By making this alteration to the format of The Witcher, it stands to reason that Remake will be considerably different from the game that fans are already familiar with.

All in all, it's not a huge shock that CD Projekt would look to implement this change in The Witcher Remake. Not only are many RPGs styled in this manner nowadays, but the hardware improvements that have come about since 2007 now allow Fool's Theory to make The Witcher more seamless than before. Additionally, CD Projekt likely wants this new version of The Witcher to have more in common with The Witcher 3, especially since the latter game is the publisher's best-selling game ever. The more that The Witcher Remake resembles The Witcher 3, the better it will likely be received by fans.

Currently, The Witcher Remake has no release window whatsoever, which means we don't know how long it will take to arrive. Whenever it does hit store shelves, though, it should be available across PC, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5 platforms.

