The Witcher 4 Confirms Major Change Fans Will Appreciate

CD Projekt Red has confirmed a major change with The Witcher 4 that fans will no doubt appreciate. The Witcher 4 began full production this year, which means its release date is a ways off. To this end, we don’t suspect the game will be out much before 2028, which could very well mean it ends up being a PS6 and next-gen Xbox game. Not only is it not going to release anytime soon, but it sounds like it will not be revealed anytime soon, at least not fully.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may remember, CD Projekt Red revealed Cyberpunk 2077 all the way back in 2013, seven years before its release in 2020. This is a huge gap between reveal and release, one that left fans frustrated at times and added to unrealistic expectations and hype for the game. CD Projekt Red has said it will not commit this mistake twice.

To this end, CD Projekt Red has said the time between reveal and release of The Witcher 4 will be shorter. This means less time of painfully waiting. How much shorter will the gap be? A lot shorter, as CD Projekt Red suggested it will be anywhere between two years to one year between full reveal and release.

“To be honest, when we were kicking off the marketing campaign officially with pre-orders, which was the Keanu on stage [moment, at E3 in June 2019], the plan was actually to launch roughly one year later. It just didn’t really work,” said CEO of CD Projekt, Michal Nowakowski while speaking to Eurogamer. “So we didn’t really plan for like a two-year campaign, and I still think that one year would really be fine [in terms of] time for a promotional campaign of that game.”

Nowakowski continued: “[We] learned a lot of good practices from that experience: so announce the date when you’re like really, really sure of it,” he continued. “And now I think we have much better tools to be sure of that date, which we – on a smaller scale – proved to ourselves with Phantom Liberty.”

While the time between a full reveal and a release will be shorter, Nowakowski did note they won’t just leave fans in complete silence between now and then, suggesting there will be teases and perhaps even a teaser trailer.

“If I ask you, what do you know about The Witcher 4? The answer is not much, probably – yes, there’s theories and so on. But there’s nothing really specific,” said the CEO. “So we want to drop the crumbs here and there so that people – and the media as well – can, you know, pick up on it and try to figure out what it is we’re trying to say this time. So that [is something] we can start doing a little bit earlier.”

In this context, when earlier will be remains to be seem. In the meantime, for more coverage on the upcoming game, click here.