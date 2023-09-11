The Witcher Is Now Playable As a Monopoly Board Game

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

After so many years of playing CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, you might be wondering what's next. The Witcher 4? Don't be ridiculous. The answer, of course, is The Witcher Monopoly. In this tabletop version inspired by the game series, you'll buy, sell, and trade dangerous monsters such as Bruxa, Crone, Leshen, and more.

Using one of six tokens – Crystal Skull, Flaming Book, Kaer Morhen, Lute, Roach on Roof, and Swallow – you'll "upgrade properties with Houses and Manors while managing Bounty and Law of Surprise situations. Be the last player with custom crown currency to win!" The Witcher Monopoly game is available directly from The Op for $44.99, or here on Amazon for $49.99 via a third party seller. A full breakdown of the game's contents can be found below.

1 The Witcher Monopoly Game Board

6 Collectible Tokens (Crystal Skull, Flaming Book, Kaer Morhen, Lute, Roach on Roof, Swallow)

Custom Witcher Banknotes

28 Title Deed Cards (locations are monsters)

16 Chance Cards renamed Law of Surprise

16 Community Chest Cards renamed Bounty

32 Houses

12 Hotels renamed Manors

Dice

Rules

The Witcher 4 Release Date

As of right now, we have no idea when The Witcher 4 will release, but it's not expected to release before 2025. The game started pre-production last summer and has been in the works ever since. It will have been at least a decade since The Witcher 3 once it releases. CD Projekt Red intends for it to start a new trilogy of games and plans for all three of them to release within a six year period of the first game's release.

When Will The Witcher Season 4 Stream on Netflix?

The Witcher Season 3 Chapters 1 and 2 are now available to stream on Netflix. The Witcher season 4 does not have a release date. However, fans that are interested in knowing how the show will transition from Henry Cavill to Liam Hemsworth in the lead role recently got a hint from Executive Producer Tomek Baginski:

"Many book readers forget what Andrzej Sapkowski did in the fifth volume of the saga. For me, this is one of the most important things in the whole story," Baginski said (H/T Redanian Intelligence). I'm not talking about specific events, but the narrative framework that was introduced in this book. Suddenly, at the beginning of the book, we learn that everything we've read so far might not have been true. And this cannot be compared with, for example, the currently popular concept of the multiverse, where out of nowhere there are many different realities."

"I'll say this: I remember the discussions even during the release of the books. 20 years ago, when the 5th book was released, people were very frustrated. Everything was turned upside down, and suddenly it turned out to be some postmodern play with form. It was supposed to be fantasy, but it turned into a philosophical discourse on the nature of reality. In this context, the world built by Andrzej Sapkowski seems to me one of the most flexible in all of fantasy," Baginski said.

"There are, for instance, quotes from encyclopedias or from contemporary songs at the beginning of each chapter. Suddenly, it turns out that we can jump forward and backward in this narrative, change the context of what happened, etc. I see what's happening among the fans and how rigidly they interpret what The Witcher is. But the truth is, the ways of interpretation can vary widely," Baginski said.