Tabletop's September Releases Include Disney Lorcana, Borderlands, My Little Pony Transformers Crossover, and More

September is a stacked month for Tabletop game releases, and the good news (or bad news if you happen to be someone's wallet) is that anticipated releases continue to hit throughout the entire month. There's a little bit of everything in this month's releases, starting with the phenomenon that is Disney Lorcana, which hit mass retail to kick off the September lineup. There's more to get hyped over though, as Marvel Champions fans have two new heroes to add to their collections, while Star Wars: Shatterpoint will deliver two new squad packs. The new Borderlands board game will also arrive in stores, as will the anticipated Transformers and My Little Pony crossover expansion. Descent Legends of the Dark will also get its second act The Betrayer's War, and The Op will hit stores with its new game Express Route. You can check out all of the new releases on the next slide, and you can find some of the highlights below.

Borderlands: Mister Torgue's Arena of Badassery is a cooperative multiplayer board game in which you and your friends face off against a horde of bandits, monsters, and villains controlled by the game. You are Vault Hunters who have stumbled into Torgue's Tournament in a violent gladiator pit where Torgue will send psychos, skags, and anything else he can think of after you for the amusement of his audience... and the cash of his sponsors!

You can play this game as a series of scenarios that provide you with details on how to set up the arena game board, enemies spawning, special rules that are used during the game, and most importantly, how you can achieve victory. Scenarios can also link together to form campaigns, and when each is complete, you'll be able to visit the vending machine, mod your character, and enter the next scenario even more badass than before! But never forget that Mr. Torgue is hellbent on sending you back to the Borderlands as moist and meaty skag-snacks!!!

My Little Pony Deck-Building Game Collision Course a Transformers Crossover Expansion: Due to some magical mayhem, the Transformers find themselves in Equestria! The Decepticons teaming up with nefarious Pony Villains can't lead to anything good. The Mane Six (and Spike!) team up with the Autobots as two in one character cards. Use the mighty Autobots' abilities by generating Energon on cards (or getting an energy boost by eating a Sugar Cube instead!) This is an expansion and requires the My Little Pony: Adventures in Equestria Deck-Building Game to play.

In Disney Lorcana, players race to be the first to collect 20 Lore, which they do by sending characters summoned from their deck off on quests. When characters are questing, they can be challenged by opposing characters, which can leave them damaged or banished from play. Players summon cards and pay for actions and items using cards in their inkwell. Players can commit one card per turn to their inkwell, where it becomes a reusable resource for the remainder of the turn. The game includes three kinds of characters – Storyborn characters pulled directly from various Disney movies and properties, Dreamborn characters with new traits and characteristics, and mysterious Floodborn characters who can be summoned at a lower cost if a player has a character of the same name already in play.

