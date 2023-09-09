Tabletop's September Releases Include Disney Lorcana, Borderlands, My Little Pony Transformers Crossover, and More
You can find all of the tabletop games hitting stores in September right here, including Disney Lorcana, Borderlands: Mister Torgue's Arena of Badassery, the My Little Pony and Transformers crossover, and more!
September is a stacked month for Tabletop game releases, and the good news (or bad news if you happen to be someone's wallet) is that anticipated releases continue to hit throughout the entire month. There's a little bit of everything in this month's releases, starting with the phenomenon that is Disney Lorcana, which hit mass retail to kick off the September lineup. There's more to get hyped over though, as Marvel Champions fans have two new heroes to add to their collections, while Star Wars: Shatterpoint will deliver two new squad packs. The new Borderlands board game will also arrive in stores, as will the anticipated Transformers and My Little Pony crossover expansion. Descent Legends of the Dark will also get its second act The Betrayer's War, and The Op will hit stores with its new game Express Route. You can check out all of the new releases on the next slide, and you can find some of the highlights below.
Borderlands: Mister Torgue's Arena of Badassery is a cooperative multiplayer board game in which you and your friends face off against a horde of bandits, monsters, and villains controlled by the game. You are Vault Hunters who have stumbled into Torgue's Tournament in a violent gladiator pit where Torgue will send psychos, skags, and anything else he can think of after you for the amusement of his audience... and the cash of his sponsors!
You can play this game as a series of scenarios that provide you with details on how to set up the arena game board, enemies spawning, special rules that are used during the game, and most importantly, how you can achieve victory. Scenarios can also link together to form campaigns, and when each is complete, you'll be able to visit the vending machine, mod your character, and enter the next scenario even more badass than before! But never forget that Mr. Torgue is hellbent on sending you back to the Borderlands as moist and meaty skag-snacks!!!
My Little Pony Deck-Building Game Collision Course a Transformers Crossover Expansion: Due to some magical mayhem, the Transformers find themselves in Equestria! The Decepticons teaming up with nefarious Pony Villains can't lead to anything good. The Mane Six (and Spike!) team up with the Autobots as two in one character cards. Use the mighty Autobots' abilities by generating Energon on cards (or getting an energy boost by eating a Sugar Cube instead!) This is an expansion and requires the My Little Pony: Adventures in Equestria Deck-Building Game to play.
In Disney Lorcana, players race to be the first to collect 20 Lore, which they do by sending characters summoned from their deck off on quests. When characters are questing, they can be challenged by opposing characters, which can leave them damaged or banished from play. Players summon cards and pay for actions and items using cards in their inkwell. Players can commit one card per turn to their inkwell, where it becomes a reusable resource for the remainder of the turn. The game includes three kinds of characters – Storyborn characters pulled directly from various Disney movies and properties, Dreamborn characters with new traits and characteristics, and mysterious Floodborn characters who can be summoned at a lower cost if a player has a character of the same name already in play.
9/1/23 Releases
Star Wars: Shatterpoint – Fistful of Credits: Cad Bane Squad Pack – $49.99 – Atomic Mass Games
Star Wars: Shatterpoint – We Are Brave: Squad Pack – $49.99 – Atomic Mass Games
Bullet: Orange – $24.99 – Level99
Deluxe Wooden Bullets – $24.99 – Level99
Without Fail – $24.99 – Exploding Kittens
Really Loud Librarians – $19.99 – Exploding Kittens
Exploding Kittens: Good vs Evil – $21.99 – Exploding Kittens
Emerge – $49.95 – Pandasaurus
Spot It: Harry Potter Eco-blister – $14.99 – Zygomatic
Disney Lorcana – Ravensburger
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Slaughterhouse Game – $29.99 – Funko Games
Slide Card Cases – $12.99 – Gamegenic
Cube Pocket 15+ Black – $11.99 – Gamegenic
Cube Pocket 15+ Blue – $11.99 – Gamegenic
Cube Pocket 15+ Red – $11.99 – Gamegenic
Cube Pocket 15+ Green – $11.99 – Gamegenic
Cube Pocket 15+ White – $11.99 – Gamegenic
Cube Pocket 15+ Clear – $11.99 – Gamegenic
9/5/23 Releases
Express Route – $39.99 – The Op
GI Joe Roleplaying Game Cobra Codex Sourcebook – $50.00 – Renegade Game Studios
9/8/23 Releases
Descent: Legends of the Dark – The Betrayer's War – $159.99 – Fantasy Flight Games
CATAN – Starfarers – New Encounters – $59.99 – CATAN
Timeline Twist – $16.99 – Zygomatic
Timeline Twist -Pop Culture – $16.99 – Zygomatic
Bastion 100+ XL Black – $11.99 – Gamegenic
Bastion 100+ XL Blue – $11.99 – Gamegenic
Bastion 100+ XL Red – $11.99 – Gamegenic
Bastion 100+ XL Green – $11.99 – Gamegenic
Bastion 100+ XL White – $11.99 – Gamegenic
Bastion 100+ XL Purple – $11.99 – Gamegenic
Bastion 100+ XL Yellow – $11.99 – Gamegenic
Bastion 100+ XL Pink – $11.99 – Gamegenic
Bastion 100+ XL Clear – $11.99 – Gamegenic
Bastion 100+ XL Black/Clear – $11.99 – Gamegenic
9/15/23 Releases
Dixit Disney US – $40.00 – Libellud
A Song of Ice & Fire: The Miniatures Game – Bolton Starter Set – $109.99 – CMON
A Song of Ice & Fire: The Miniatures Game – Bolton Heroes 1 – $39.99 – CMON
A Song of Ice & Fire: The Miniatures Game – Dreadfort Spearmen – $37.99 – CMON
A Song of Ice & Fire: The Miniatures Game – Dreadfort Archers – $37.99 – CMON
Unlock Short 1 – Secret Recipes of Yore – $9.99 – Space Cowboys
Unlock Short 2 – The Awakening of the Mummy – $9.99 – Space Cowboys
Unlock Short 3 – The Flight of the Angel – $9.99 – Space Cowboys
Unlock Short 4 – Doo Arann's Dungeon – $9.99 – Space Cowboys
Unlock Short 5 – In Pursuit of Cabrakan – $9.99 – Space Cowboys
Unlock Short 6 – The Secrets of the Octopus – $9.99 – Space Cowboys
9/22/23 Releases
Borderlands: Mister Torgue's Arena of Badassery – $119.99 – Monster Fight Club
Adventures in Rokugan – Tomb of Iuchiban – $49.99 – Edge
Marvel Champions: The Card Game – Psylocke Hero Pack – $16.99 – Fantasy Flight Games
Marvel Champions: The Card Game – Angel Hero Pack – $16.99 – Fantasy Flight Games
Sea Salt and Paper – $14.95 – Pandasaurus
Outer Sleeves Matte Standard Size – $3.99 – Gamegenic
Outer Sleeves Matte Japanese Size – $3.99 – Gamegenic
9/29/23 Releases
SpellBook – $44.99 – Space Cowboys
That Sound Game – Main Game – $29.99 – That Sound Game
That Sound Game – X-tension Pack – $13.99 – That Sound Game
Tipperary – $41.99 – Lookout Games
CuBirds – $19.95 – Pandasaurus
A Song of Ice and Fire: The Miniatures Game – Gold Cloaks – $37.99 – CMON
A Song of Ice and Fire: The Miniatures Game – Pit Fighters – $37.99 – CMON
W'adrhŭn: Chieftain Tontorr Rider – $24.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
W'adrhŭn: Scion of Conquest Drum Beast Rider – $24.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
Wadrhuŭn: Drum Beast – $199.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
Wadrhuŭn: Tontorr – $199.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
Wadrhuŭn: Deluxe Hunting Bedrock – $29.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
Magnetic Dice Tray Square Black/Gray – $16.99 – Gamegenic
Magnetic Dice Tray Square Black/Purple – $16.99 – Gamegenic
Magnetic Dice Tray Square Black/Green – $16.99 – Gamegenic
Magnetic Dice Tray Square Black/Pink – $16.99 – Gamegenic
Magnetic Dice Tray Rectangular Black/Gray – $14.99 – Gamegenic
Magnetic Dice Tray Rectangular Black/Purple – $14.99 – Gamegenic
Magnetic Dice Tray Rectangular Black/Green – $14.99 – Gamegenic
Magnetic Dice Tray Rectangular Black/Pink – $14.99 – Gamegenic
Magnetic Dice Tray Hexagonal Black/Gray – $19.99 – Gamegenic
Magnetic Dice Tray Hexagonal Black/Purple – $19.99 – Gamegenic
Magnetic Dice Tray Hexagonal Black/Green – $19.99 – Gamegenic
Magnetic Dice Tray Hexagonal Black/Pink – $19.99 – Gamegenic
General September Releases
My Little Pony Deck-Building Game Collision Course a Transformers Crossover Expansion – $30.00 – Renegade Game Studios
Power Rangers Roleplaying Game Jump Through Time Sourcebook – $50.00 – Renegade Game Studios
Transformers Roleplaying Game Decepticon Directive Sourcebook – $45.00 – Renegade Game Studios
Monopoly: Dune – $44.99 – The Op