The Witcher is More Popular Than Stranger Things in Most Countries

Netflix came out of the gate strong with it’s newest series The Witcher, and the show has quickly picked up a big following not only in the United States but also internationally. Witcher fan Eberes on Reddit decided to compile just how big that international following was, and after gathering Netflix’s various top most popular rankings from around the world, it seems The Witcher is ranking quite high in many of them, and in all but a few cases, beats out one of Netflix’s other massively popular shows in Stranger Things, which is now on season 3. When comparing Witcher to season 3 of Stranger Things, it looks like Witcher gets the lead in most countries.

Eberes compiled 26 of Netflix’s rankings for comparison, and after looking at the results, it seems he’s onto something. “The Witcher won 21 to … 5. The overwhelming majority of places in many cases. I remind you: Stranger Things S3 is the most popular Netflix series ever … until December 20, 2019,” Eberes wrote.

You can see all the rankings below.

Singapore: The Witcher No. 2 Stranger Things No. 10

New Zeland: The Witcher No. 1 Stranger Things No. 2

Australia: The Witcher No. 1 Stranger Things No. 3

Malaysia: The Witcher No. 3 Stranger Things out of 10

Philippines: The Witcher No. 1 Stranger Things No. 4

Thailand: The Witcher No. 2 Stranger Things No. 6

India: Stranger Things No. 6 The Witcher No. 9

Taiwan: The Witcher No. 1 Stranger Things out of 10

Sweden: The Witcher No. 2 Stranger Things No. 7

South Korea: The Witcher No. 2 Stranger Things no. 9

Japan: The Witcher No. 9, Stranger Things out of 10

Argentina: Strenger Things No. 9 The Witcher out of 10

Mexico: The Wither out of 10 Stranger Things out of 10

Colombia: The Wither out of 10 Stranger Things out of 10

Brasil: The Witcher No. 4 Stranger Things out of 10

Poland: The Witcher No. 1 Stranger Things No. 6

Austria: The Witcher No. 1 Stranger Things out of 10

Spain: The Witcher No. 2 Stranger Things No. 6

Itlay: Stranger Things No. 4 The Witcher No. 7

Germany: The Witcher No. 1 Stranger Things No. 9

France: The Witcher No. 2 Stranger Things No. 6

Canada: Stranger Things No. 4 The Witcher No. 5

UK: The Witcher No. 1 Stranger Things No. 3

South Africa: The Witcher No. 3 Stranger Things out of 10

Turkey: The Witcher No. 3, Stranger Things No. 5

Netherlands: The Witcher No. 6 Stranger Things out of 10

Belgium: The Witcher No. 2 Stranger Things No. 9

US: Stranger Things: No 1 The Witcher No. 2

That’s unquestionably pretty impressive, especially against a goliath like Stranger Things, and we can’t wait to see what the show can do to build on that momentum with its already greenlit season 2.

You can find the official description for Netflix‘s The Witcher below, and you can check out my full review right here!

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now