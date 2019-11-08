The Witcher Reveals New Character Posters Featuring Yennefer and Ciri

The Witcher has revealed new character posters for both Ciri and Yennefer, showing off new looks at the show’s second and third protagonists. More specifically, two different Ciri character posters have been revealed alongside just one Yennefer character poster. Interestingly, the former two posters show two different sides of Ciri. The one depicts Ciri in what looks like nobility clothing. And it also shows the character’s fiery and fierce side, with two clench fists, an aggressive stance, and a facial expression that warns everyone to stay away. Meanwhile, the other Ciri character poster shows her softer side and reveals her in totally different garb that looks more designed to keep a low profile.

As for the Yennefer character poster, it’s obviously post-transformation and shows Yennefer in pretty standard Yennfer black attire, which looks both elegant and portentous. That said, beyond the posters themselves, there’s nothing really salient here. In other words, there’s nothing divulged in the details.

Character posters for Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri 🔥 pic.twitter.com/78njgMAgmd — The Witcher – Netflix (@witchernetflxtv) November 7, 2019

In addition to the new character posters, a new behind-the-scenes shot of filming has surfaced online, and it also features Yennefer, or more specifically Anya Chalotra getting what looks like instructions.

Behind the scenes of The Witcher! pic.twitter.com/IB1cXJxNeE — The Witcher – Netflix (@witchernetflxtv) November 6, 2019

Personally, I was always sold on the casting of Freya Allan as Ciri. It’s one of the show’s best castings. That said, I wasn’t always sold on Anya Chalotra as Yenn. I still think she looks a bit too young, but the more I see Chalotra as the sorceress, the more I warm to the casting. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that the costume team has done an incredible job with the character’s signature dark outfit.

The Witcher's first season is set to drop on December 20 via Netflix.