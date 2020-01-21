Netflix Says The Witcher Is on Track to Be Its Biggest First Season Ever

Last month, The Witcher debuted on Netflix and despite somewhat middling reviews, the TV adaptation of the hit fantasy book series instantly became a massive hit with not only fans of the Polish series, but Netflix’s more mainstream audience, which is undoubtedly looking for something to fulfill the Game of Thrones-sized void in their life. That said, today during a new shareholders meeting, Netflix revealed that The Witcher is on track to become its biggest season one TV series ever, with over 76 million households tuning into watch Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia slay some monsters.

“During December, we also launched The Witcher, which is tracking to be our biggest season one TV series ever,” said Netflix. “Through its first four weeks of release, 76m member households chose to watch this action-packed fantasy, starring Henry Cavill. As a testament to how our hit content can penetrate the global zeitgeist and influence popular culture, the show’s launch drove up sales of The Witcher books and games around the world, and spawned a viral musical hit.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, it’s important to remember that anyone who watches just two minutes of the show is included is in that 76 million figure given how Netflix tracks this data. In other words, 76 million is likely not indicative of how many people actually watched the show’s first season from start to finish. However, 76 million is an impressive number even with some caveats.

The Witcher is streaming exclusively on Netflix. For more coverage on the popular new show, click here. Meanwhile, below you can read more about why so many Netflix users are turning into the show.

“The Witcher isn’t perfect, as the story can drag a bit, but that’s not nearly enough to outweigh everything the show does right,” reads a snippet of our official review of the show’s first season. “Witcher brings the world’s rich characters, sharp wit, and stylish action to life in a truly delightful way, and whether you’re a fan of the novels or the games, you’re going to find something to love. The show has some big hype to live up to, but we think it’s off to a magnificent start.”