‘The Witcher’ Netflix Series Leaked Set Photo Prompts Young Triss and Yennefer Speculation

Several of the actors for the highly anticipated Netflix The Witcher series have shared behind-the-scenes looks, but were careful about exactly how much was revealed. It turns out that one actress let her excitement get the better of her, because a recent post of her showing off the set was immediately taken down.

The actress in question is Mya-Lecia Naylor best known for her work in Cloud Atlas and Code Red. Though we still don’t know who she is playing, Naylor took to her Instagram a few days ago to confirm that she was currently filming and unlike the previously mentioned post, this one is still live:

As far as the leaked photo image, the picture showed off both Naylor alongside another actress and from the setup, many in the responding Reddit thread were speculating that she would perhaps be portraying a younger Triss or Yennefer. As many pointed out, Naylor looks very similar to who is playing Triss – Anna Shaffer – which means they could be sticking to a more brunette Triss.

Some were excited to potentially see what could be a younger version of Triss, whereas others were worried about the timeline being presented with both Triss and Yennefer. As one Reddit user pointed out, “I think it’s a really, really wrong and unnecessary move to make Yennefer and Triss around the same age. I don’t like that at all. No way this Mya Lecia is playing anyone other than young Triss. The resemblance is uncanny. I also dislike the idea of they not even trying to make Anna Shaffer more like book Triss, appearance-wise.”

The 8-episode long series is still without a release date, though we do know that it will be releasing later this year as long as the show doesn’t run into any major production roadblocks. With the team already on their second location, it seems that everything is running smoothly thus far.

With a tagline of “The Witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” we can’t help but to be completely excited for what this team has in store! Fans are even warming up to the idea of Cavill as Geralt himself following some recent images of his training regime to get witcher ready.

