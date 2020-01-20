The Witcher Crosses Over With The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda in New Artwork

Last year, we got two great new television shows: Netflix’s The Witcher and Disney’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian. And both are poised to continue with second seasons, and both will probably be around for years to come. Now, let’s admit our current timeline ain’t too bad. We have popular and quality TV shows for both Star Wars and The Witcher. That’s a pretty good universe. But there’s also a better parallel universe, and that universe is where we have a Mandalorian x Witcher TV show.

Unfortunately, we’ll never live in this parallel universe, but artist Bosslogic has done everyone a solid and briefly imagined what such a universe looks like it. And it’s glorious, of course. Taking to Instagram, the talented and popular artist took The Witcher and gave it a Mandalorian makeover, complete with a Baby Yoda sidekick.

View this post on Instagram Toss a coin……. A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Jan 14, 2020 at 6:30pm PST

The first season of The Witcher is streaming exclusively on Netflix. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no precise word of when season two will drop, but it’s expected to arrive sometime in 2021, likely within the first half of the year.

“The Witcher isn’t perfect, as the story can drag a bit, but that’s not nearly enough to outweigh everything the show does right,” reads a snippet from our official review of the show’s first season. “Witcher brings the world’s rich characters, sharp wit, and stylish action to life in a truly delightful way, and whether you’re a fan of the novels or the games, you’re going to find something to love. The show has some big hype to live up to, but we think it’s off to a magnificent start.”