New Witcher Game Officially in Development

A new game in The Witcher series has been confirmed by CD Projekt Red to be in development. Following the ongoing success of 2015’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, it seemed to be a foregone conclusion that the Polish studio would one day end up creating a new entry in the franchise. And while the game that has been announced today seemingly won’t be called The Witcher 4, it will instead kick off a whole new era for the RPG series.

Announced in a blog post on the official Witcher website, CD Projekt Red revealed that it’s now in the process of creating a new game that will begin another series of titles. “We’re happy to announce that the next installment in The Witcher series of video games is currently in development, kicking off a new saga for the franchise,” CD Projekt Red said in the blog. “This is an exciting moment as we’re moving from REDengine to Unreal Engine 5, beginning a multi-year strategic partnership with Epic Games. It covers not only licensing, but technical development of Unreal Engine 5, as well as potential future versions of Unreal Engine, where relevant. We’ll closely collaborate with Epic Games’ developers with the primary goal being to help tailor the engine for open-world experiences.”

Other than announcing the shift to a new game engine for the next Witcher title, CD Projekt Red hasn’t had a whole lot to say about the next installment in the series. Specifically, in regard to a launch window, the studio stressed that it has no release date in mind just yet. “At this point, no further details regarding the game — such as a development time frame or release date — are available,” CD Projekt Red clarified.

Although it might take a long time for this new Witcher game to release, today’s news is still very exciting all the same. Even though it seemed to be a guarantee that a major new Witcher title would arrive at some point down the road, for CDPR to now reveal that it’s actively working on this project is something that numerous fans will love to hear. Hopefully, it doesn’t take too long for us to see more of what this game will have in store.

How do you feel about this new direction for The Witcher moving forward? Are you happy to hear that the series will be getting a reboot of sorts with this next entry?