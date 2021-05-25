The Witcher: Old World Launches on Kickstarter

✖

The Witcher world continues to expand in new and interesting ways, and the franchise will once again venture into the world of tabletop. The new game comes from Go on Board and is titled The Witcher: Old World, and the good news is the Kickstarter campaign is live now. The new game is a cooperative experience that will have you taking on contracts and battling monsters as you explore the game's world, a world that is set before Geralt of Rivia becomes a household name. Story is a big part of the experience, as many cards have that trademark Witcher style and choices to make as you progress, and you can find all of the campaign's tiers and expansions right here.

Along your journey Witchers will take on Werewolves, Arechspores, Foglets, Barghests, Strigas, Griffins, and more, and you'll take them on as Witchers from several schools, including the Wolf, Viper, Cat, Bear, of Griffin. If you back the game on the first day you'll also get a Mounted Eredin miniature that can be used as a boss in the competitive mode in addition to the cooperative mode.

The Standard Pledge will cost you around $100, while the Deluxe Pledge will run you around $180, but will net you 15 monster miniatures that are only available in that edition. Both will include all of the stretch goals unlocked throughout the campaign, though right now there aren't any listed yet. The game is now already funded, so looks like we'll get those soon.

You can find the official description for The Witcher: Old World below.

"The Witcher: Old World is intended for 2-5 people and takes place long before times of Geralt of Rivia. Players take on a role of professional monster slayers who recently completed their brutal training in one of the witcher schools: School of Wolf, Viper, Cat, Bear or Griffin. On their adventures across the Continent, young witchers will face difficult choices, take on contracts, battle monsters — and perhaps find themselves brawling with another witcher in order to defend their school’s honor!"

The Witcher: Old World is live on Kickstarter now, and let us know what you think in the comments or as always you can talk all things Witcher with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!