The Witcher: Old World Reveals Hilarious Witcher 3 Glitch Expansion

✖

The Witcher: Old World soared past its funding goal, and is now unlocking stretch goals at a rapid pace. Those stretch goals include more monsters, new Witchers, and new upgrades to the overall game experience, but one of the best stretch goals is actually based on a hilarious glitch in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Those who played the game might remember having the occasional issue summoning your trusty horse Roach to your location, and every so often he would glitch to an odd location. That included the top of houses every now and then, and now that hilarious glitch is a part of Old World and even has its own miniature.

The Lost Mount Kickstarter exclusive expansion is free for all standard and deluxe box backers and features a miniature of the Lost Mount and a help card explaining how it works. The miniature features a horse on top of a house, and while it's great to look at, you actually do get a nifty benefit if you happen upon it in the world.

(Photo: Go On Board)

At the beginning of the game, the Lost Mount will appear on the board in a random place, and if you find yourself in the same location, you can use it to travel, getting additional cards to do so. Then the Lost Mount will end up in another location, and whoever the next Witcher is to encounter it will get the same benefit. You can check out the miniature in the image above.

The Standard Pledge for The Witcher: Old World will cost you around $100, while the Deluxe Pledge will run you around $180, but will net you 15 monster miniatures that are only available in that edition. Both will include all of the stretch goals unlocked throughout the campaign, and you can check out the full Kickstarter right here.

You can find the official description for The Witcher: Old World below.

"The Witcher: Old World is intended for 2-5 people and takes place long before times of Geralt of Rivia. Players take on a role of professional monster slayers who recently completed their brutal training in one of the witcher schools: School of Wolf, Viper, Cat, Bear or Griffin. On their adventures across the Continent, young witchers will face difficult choices, take on contracts, battle monsters — and perhaps find themselves brawling with another witcher in order to defend their school’s honor!"

The Witcher: Old World is live on Kickstarter now, and let us know what you think in the comments or as always you can talk all things Witcher with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!