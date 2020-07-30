The Witcher Season 2 Casting Video Reveals a Mysterious Killer Is Coming to the Show

✖

The Witcher season 2 is set to resume filming not too long from now, and it seems casting has already started back up too, as a new audition video gives us a glimpse at a new character in season 2. Redanian Intelligence has posted a new audition tape for The Witcher that shows a character named D, though we aren't sure of the actor who is playing him. In the video we see D criticizing a soldier for falling asleep on the job, though he eventually softens a bit and gives him some advice. Granted, the advice is in regards to killing after the other soldier asks him if it ever gets easier. At first D thinks he's talking about staying awake, but he's in fact talking about killing.

You can find the transcription below.

Man: “I’m sorry, D. I don’t know what happened.”

D: You fell asleep on your watch, that’s what happened. You made it through your first battle without shitting your kacks, you’ve earned a night’s rest.

Man: Does it ever get easier?

D: Staying awake?

Man: Killing.

D: When you were a boy and your father sent you to plow the field, your hands hurt first, didn’t they? Then the blisters, callus, and the ache moved to your back, then you got strong and the ache moved to your head to the everyday monotony of putting your blade to the ground and tilling the never-ending roads of dirt. Killing is no different than any other job. The trick is to know that the difficulty never goes away. It just migrates, becomes a duller kind of hurt. One you can learn to ignore.

This could be a completely new character or someone from the books, but we're still not sure. That said, whoever he is, you probably don't want to mess with him.

You can find the official description for Netflix's The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

