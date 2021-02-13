The Witcher Season 2 Will Reportedly Feature Flashback of Ciri's Parents

✖

Netflix is busy working on season 2 of The Witcher, and throughout the process, we've received hints about upcoming events and storylines. The latest reveal is an interesting one, as Redanian Intelligence has learned that several key figures from season 1 will return in a Cintra flashback sequence in season 2. Ciri's parents Duny and Pavetta will be a part of it, as actors Bart Edwards and Gaia Mondadori were sighted on the Arborfield Studios set with director Ed Bazalgette, who will direct episodes 5 and 8 of season 2.

Cintra was decimated in season 1 and it's share of the story at this point was thought to have been completed, so it will be interesting to see in what way the flashback sequence is used.

No other Cintran actors were spotted on set, but if we are returning to that location and period, it makes sense that Queen Calanthe (Jodhi May) and King Eist (Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson) could also be included in the flashback.

We also recently heard of a big change to Eskel involving a Leshen, and other set photos and videos revealed that Geralt would also be getting a new Roach this season, apparently, after something tragic happens to the current Roach.

We also know there will be other Witchers involved in season 2, including Vesemir, Lambert, and Eskel, and hopefully we'll get more of Triss too. Ciri will be heading to Kaer Morhen with Geralt to train after she finally found Geralt at the end of season 1. As for Yennefer, the last we see of her is at the battle of Sodden, where she cleared the field, though one of the early photos suggests she is captured in some way during the season, perhaps after that battle.

Production on The Witcher season 2 is expected to conclude in March, though the schedule has experienced some delays already. Hopefully, things stay on track from here on out so we can actually get the season release this year.

What do you think of the flashbacks? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Witcher with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!