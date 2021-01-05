The Witcher Season 2 Says Goodbye to Original Roach

✖

The Witcher season 2 is currently in production, and when the show finally does return to the small screen fans will be reunited with their favorite Witcher Geralt and his best friend Roach. They will find a new horse playing Geralt's trusty steed though in season 2, as the original horse bringing Roach to life is taking a much-deserved break and heading home. Roach was played in Season 1 by a stallion named Zeusz, who is part of the Juhasz team and is handled by Bernadette Werner. Zeusz was part of the season 2 filming when it relocated to London in December, and it seems all the filming needed for Zeusz is now done, and Werner revealed they are finally headed home after quite a journey (via Redanian Intelligence).

Werner revealed just what working with Zeusz and being a part of the show entailed in an Instagram post, saying it included 291 days without even 1 day completely off, 3 months in lockdown in total isolation with 3 horses, 2 dogs, and 4 geese, and spending Easter and her 40th birthday without being able to talk to her family because she had a broken phone and no one was open to fix it.

She wrote "What we experienced this year has not been for the faint of heart. It required ambition, courage, resilience, integrity, grace, and strength, all the amazing qualities of a hero who has battled through the darkness revealing his inner light. I can't believe the day has come when my "exile" is finally over... I'm on my way HOME!!!❤🙏🏼❤

291 days without even 1 day completely off...

3 months in lockdown in total isolation from the entire world with 3 horses, 2 dogs and 4 geese 🙈

Spent Easter and my 40th birthday without being able to talk to my family, friends and loved ones because my phone was broken and there was nothing open, nobody to fix it 🤦‍♀️"

She also thanked everyone for helping make this experience happen, saying "The people keeping me alive were my dear friends Rossi Verez, Charlie Wild, Adam Horton and my fantastic landlords Sharon Elliot, Simon Elliot and their wonderful children! Forever in debt with you for all your loving support!❤

Went through the whole filming, delivering everything they've asked for without any issues, at least I'd like to believe so 🤭...can't thank enough the people who came helping me, first of all Elaine Ward, my guardian angel, last but not least Douglas Wighton, Frankie Hackett and Tila da Costa. We were the "hAy TEAM"! 🙂 Couldn't have done it without you amazing people!!! 😇

I'd like to mention Charlotte Dent and her very friendly and professional team as well! Not forgetting any of the members of production!

Thank you from the bottom of my heart! 🙏🏼"

She ended the message with a thank you and the announcement that the Roach Coach is headed home, which you can read below.

"It was a tough ride, I have laughed and cried a lot, was fighting and struggling on my own day in and day out doing the job of at least 5 people, enjoying life and being hurt, I loved hard, worked even harder, won and lost, wanted to run away and wished I could stay, learnt a lot about myself and about life itself, met lots of amazing people, made friends for life and I'm taking heaps of wonderful memories with me...

I don't regret any of it, I'd do it all over again without a blink of an eye!

Thank you for every single person taking a part of this breathtaking journey one way or another, I'll definitely never forget any of this!

Love you loads!❤

The ROACH COACH is headed HOME!🥂🎉

Goodbye England 👋😘"

Previous set photos teased that Roach might have been killed during a battle, and with the switch in horses it appears that is the case. Geralt names all of his horses Roach, so the name will stay the same despite the change in steed, but we'll always have a special place in our heart for Zeusz.

