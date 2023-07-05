The Witcher Star Says Henry Cavill "Knows More Than Anyone" About Series

Henry Cavill is apparently the world's foremost expert on The Witcher, according to one of the stars of the show. Henry Cavill is by all accounts a mega nerd, even by his own acknowledgment. He's a major Warhammer fan and paints his own figures, he builds his own PCs that he takes with him when he travels to film, and he even missed the initial call to let him know he'd been cast as Superman in Man of Steel because he was playing World of Warcraft. He was also very vocal about wanting to be in The Witcher as a fan of the video games and books the series is based on.

With that said, The Witcher star Anya Chalotra told Variety Henry Cavill is a pretty invaluable asset to the show. She noted that he has an incredible sense of the character and world. Since day one, she says the only thing she has only "ever known is his dedication to Geralt and to this narrative". She noted that she never found his passion too intense either and really admired everything about it.

"No, it's a breath of fresh air to have someone to work with that loves the material. It really is. Because he knows more than anyone about the world of "The Witcher," and all the rules and regulations and the terms and "Witcher" knowledge — he's up there. So to work with that, it's a blessing because there are days when you might disbelieve the world a little bit more than the next. And he's there to go, "Hang on, we've got this."

Unfortunately, Henry Cavill's tenure as Geralt is ending with the latest season of The Witcher. The actor is stepping away from the show and will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth with an in-universe reasoning for the actor change. It's unclear exactly what that will look like, but it is something fans can expect to see next season.

