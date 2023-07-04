The Witcher Returns to the Top of the Netflix Top 10

Henry Cavill has returned to Netflix for his swan song as Geralt of Rivia, before the lead role in The Witcher is handed to Liam Hemsworth. The Witcher's third season has been broken up into two parts, with the first set of episodes arriving on Netflix late last week, and the second batch coming at the end of the month. There may not be a full season's worth of new episodes at the moment, but that hasn't stopped The Witcher from climbing to the top of Netflix's daily TV rankings.

Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list sees The Witcher back in command of the streamer's TV content, which should come as no surprise given how popular the series has been since it first launched. Fans were clearly excited to see what the next chapter of Geralt's story had in store, and the flocked to Netflix to check out the newest episodes.

The Witcher is joined on the list by the new season of Is it Cake?, the popular baking competition that currently holds the second overall spot in the rankings.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 below!