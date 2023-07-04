The Witcher Returns to the Top of the Netflix Top 10
Henry Cavill has returned to Netflix for his swan song as Geralt of Rivia, before the lead role in The Witcher is handed to Liam Hemsworth. The Witcher's third season has been broken up into two parts, with the first set of episodes arriving on Netflix late last week, and the second batch coming at the end of the month. There may not be a full season's worth of new episodes at the moment, but that hasn't stopped The Witcher from climbing to the top of Netflix's daily TV rankings.
Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list sees The Witcher back in command of the streamer's TV content, which should come as no surprise given how popular the series has been since it first launched. Fans were clearly excited to see what the next chapter of Geralt's story had in store, and the flocked to Netflix to check out the newest episodes.
The Witcher is joined on the list by the new season of Is it Cake?, the popular baking competition that currently holds the second overall spot in the rankings.
You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 below!
1. The Witcher
"Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts."
2. Is it Cake?
"Skilled cake artists create mouthwatering replicas of handbags, sewing machines, and more in a mind-bending baking content inspired by a popular meme."
3. Suits
"After impressing a slick lawyer with his razor-sharp mind, a college dropout scores a coveted associate job, even though he has no legal credentials."
4. Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators
"In the '90s, TV's stunt-filled American Gladiators thrilled fans. This docuseries explores the show's success — and how it almost ended before it began."
5. Black Mirror
"Twisted tales run wild in this mind-bending anthology series that reveals humanity's worst traits, greatest innovations and more."
6. Catching Killers
"The investigators behind infamous serial killer cases reveal the harrowing, chilling details of their extraordinary efforts in this true crime series."
7. Our Planet II
"Experience our planet's natural beauty and examine how climate change impacts all living creatures in this ambitious documentary of spectacular scope."
8. Glamorous
"Aspiring influencer Marco lands a dream job with a makeup mogul and begins a dazzling journey of self-discovery amid work chaos and romantic challenges."
9. 85 South: Ghetto Legends
"DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean bring their hit podcast to the stage for a one-of-a-kind comedy event where nothing and no one is off limits."
10. The Surrogacy
"When a woman is coerced into surrogacy to save her father, she becomes entangled with an affluent family who will protect their reputation at all costs."