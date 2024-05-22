The Witcher Season 4 Gets First Teaser Trailer Featuring Liam Hemsworth as Geralt

Just after we got our very first look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in The Witcher Season 4, Netflix gave The Witcher fans an even better preview of what's to come in a teaser trailer for the new season. It shows what should be a pretty familiar Witcher seen by now with Geralt walking through a moody, murky, swampy area alongside his horse, Roach, until he's disturbed by the sound of something else that's out there with him. When Geralt turns around, we get our best look yet at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt.

Of course, Geralt looks like Geralt no matter who's playing him with his signature white hair and black attire still shown in the teaser trailer, but the comparisons between Henry Cavill and Liam Hemsworth have been a long time coming and clearly aren't stopping anytime soon now that we've only just now seen Hemsworth as Geralt. You can see for yourself in the teaser trailer below to form your first opinion of Hemsworth's Geralt.

The Witcher Season 4 Teaser Trailer -- Liam Hemsworth as Geralt

While this is the first official look that we've gotten at Hemsworth's version of Geralt, it's technically not the first image we've seen overall. Prior to this, some unofficial images made their way online to show what he'd look like as the most famous Witcher around. Before that, we saw what the Season 4 costume for Geralt would look like in part thanks to another image featuring a stunt actor wearing it.

Despite offering The Witcher fans their first look at the new Geralt and a teaser trailer to go with it, Netflix has not yet set a release date for The Witcher Season 4. The fourth season really hasn't even been confirmed for a 2024 release, though fans are hopeful that it'll release at some point this year.

Beyond Season 4, we already know that The Witcher will be returning for a fifth season, though that one will be the last the show gets. Netflix confirmed previously plans for Season 5 while also saying that The Witcher will end once that season concludes.

Expect more Season 4 updates moving forward now that we've gotten our first look at the new version of Geralt. With Hemsworth's version now revealed, fans will be waiting next to see what kind of voice Hemsworth has concocted for the gruff, short-spoken Witcher.