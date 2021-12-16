The Witcher’s Freya Allan Breaks Down Ciri’s Evolution, Teases Season 3, and More

The Witcher Season 2 will hit Netflix tomorrow morning, and one of the best aspects of the season is Freya Allan’s Ciri. Ciri heads to Kaer Morhen to train with Geralt and the other Witchers, and as a result, we get to see so many new sides to her and who she is evolving into. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Allan all about The Witcher season 2, including if she enjoyed Ciri’s transformation from a character and a combat point of view, though we also got a small tease of what’s to come in season 3 as well. While she loves how the character is evolving, she feels she has a long way to go with a sword in her hand.

“I mean, combat wise, she’s got a long way to go. I as Freya was like, can’t I just kill the monsters myself instead of Geralt? I wasn’t allowed to do anything like that,” Allan said. “So I think she’s got a long way to go. She’s got monsters to kill. She’s got people to fight, but yeah, and I think she’s always going to be evolving for however many seasons we are able to do, we’re going to be doing season three and I’ve already read some episodes. And there’s always, obviously each season she’s going to change and strengthen and find new weaknesses and everything like that. So we’ll just have to see.”

It took Geralt and Ciri quite a while to find each other in season 1, but that is not the case in season 2 thankfully, and the way they play off of each other throughout the season is delightful. Allan enjoyed getting to spend more time in scenes with Henry Cavill’s Geralt this season, and there is one scene in particular that stands out for her.

“Yeah, I think one of my favorites was the end of episode one actually when Ciri and Geralt are by the campfire at the very end of episode one, and Ciri’s sort of opening up him for the first time in connection to one of her greatest fears, which is this power and her lack of control over it,” Allan said. “And I think she sort of feels like everywhere she goes, people are dying.”

“Henry afterwards actually said that was, I think we’ve said the most we’ve ever said to each other in that scene in terms of ourselves, in terms of the characters, like it really was one of those really just felt so… We were so in it and yeah, it was a really kind of sentimental scene for the characters, I think, and the start to their relationship that where they become a team and they have this trust,” Allan said.

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below, and you can find our Witcher season 2 CRAM right here.

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

