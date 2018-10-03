Here’s The First 24 Minutes of ‘Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales’

The first 24 minutes of CD Projekt Red’s Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales footage has surfaced (via Entertainium), providing the first hearty look at the game’s gameplay and a tease of what players will have to look forward to next month when the game releases.

For those that don’t know: Thronebreaker is a single player RPG set in the world of The Witcher that combines the narrative-driven exploration you’ve come to expect from the series with unique puzzles and the card battle mechanics of Gwent, the deck-building mini-game in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

In the game, you step into the worn boots of Meve, a war-veteran queen of two Northern Realms: Lyria and Rivia. Facing a Nilfgaardian invasion, Meve is forced to once again embrace war and lead a dark campaign of destruction, revenge, and death.

According to CD Projekt Red, the game will take — roughly 30 hours — and features 20 different end world-states. In other words, the decisions you make over the course of the game will radically impact the game’s ending.

Separate from the main quest line will be over 75 sidequests that will take you to a variety of never-before-seen parts of The Witcher universe, such as Lyria, Rivia, Mahakam, Angren, and Aedirn.

Lastly, since such a considerable part of the game is Gwent, there will be over 250 different cards for you to customize your deck with.

Thronbreaker: The Witcher Tales is poised to release on PC, worldwide, on October 23, and then come to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One later in the year on December 4.

At the moment, CD Projekt Red has made no mention of the game on mobile platforms or Nintendo Switch. However, given the game’s nature, it seems only a matter of time before it comes to mobile devices. And basically everything comes to the Nintendo Switch these days, so perhaps sometime next year it will make its way to the Nintendo platform.