Gaming

‘The Witcher’s’ Triss Merigold Looks Stunning In This Cosplay

With The Witcher having just celebrated its 11th anniversary from CD Projekt RED, it seemed only […]

By

With The Witcher having just celebrated its 11th anniversary from CD Projekt RED, it seemed only appropriate to pay homage to some of our favorite characters. One such name in the beloved series is Triss Merigold and the stunning redhead has absolutely come to life in a big way thanks to this incredible cosplay!

The cosplayer in question is Elena Samko and you may recognize her from our previous “Lusty Argonian” cosplay feature from the Elder Scrolls franchise and her unique take on the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 universe. Now she’s back and representing the gorgeous redhead once more in this beautiful cosplay set.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Triss Merigold

View this post on Instagram

Triss ? photo by @k_rogutenok #trissmerigold #triss #thewitcher #thewitcher3 #trisscosplay #cdprojektred

A post shared by Elena Samko (@samkocosplay) on

A More Romantic Triss

View this post on Instagram

Romantic Triss ? PH @k_rogutenok ? #cosplay #thewitcher #trissmerigold #triss #thewitcher3 #redhair

A post shared by Elena Samko (@samkocosplay) on

Playful Triss

View this post on Instagram

Friday! Friday! ?? #cosplay #trissmerigold #thewitcher #witcher3 #triss #sexycosplay

A post shared by Elena Samko (@samkocosplay) on

A Tale of Three Trisses

View this post on Instagram

Дурацкий бэк для тех, кого волнует судьба куры))

A post shared by Ксения Рогутенок (@k_rogutenok) on

Unfamiliar with the character? According to the game’s Wiki, “She was friends with Yennefer and the witcher Geralt of Rivia, but also unhappily in love with the latter. Triss took care of Ciri at Kaer Morhen for some time and is like an older sister to her. It was through her intervention that Ciri was not subjected to harmful hormone changes at Kaer Morhen, stripping her of her secondary gender traits.”

Want even more cosplay? Check out our Cosplay Hub here for even more incredible creations!

You can contact the author on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts