‘The Witcher’s’ Triss Merigold Looks Stunning In This Cosplay

With The Witcher having just celebrated its 11th anniversary from CD Projekt RED, it seemed only appropriate to pay homage to some of our favorite characters. One such name in the beloved series is Triss Merigold and the stunning redhead has absolutely come to life in a big way thanks to this incredible cosplay!

The cosplayer in question is Elena Samko and you may recognize her from our previous “Lusty Argonian” cosplay feature from the Elder Scrolls franchise and her unique take on the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 universe. Now she’s back and representing the gorgeous redhead once more in this beautiful cosplay set.

Triss Merigold

A More Romantic Triss

Playful Triss

A Tale of Three Trisses

View this post on Instagram Дурацкий бэк для тех, кого волнует судьба куры)) A post shared by Ксения Рогутенок (@k_rogutenok) on Jun 20, 2018 at 8:13am PDT

Unfamiliar with the character? According to the game’s Wiki, “She was friends with Yennefer and the witcher Geralt of Rivia, but also unhappily in love with the latter. Triss took care of Ciri at Kaer Morhen for some time and is like an older sister to her. It was through her intervention that Ciri was not subjected to harmful hormone changes at Kaer Morhen, stripping her of her secondary gender traits.”

