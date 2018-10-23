This ‘The Witcher’s’ Yennefer Cosplay Is Perfection

With the recent casting news for the upcoming The Witcher Netflix adaptation, the sorceress from the hit fantasy franchise is on everyone’s minds. For many fans of the character, cosplay is the perfect outlet to harness her inner strength and bring a beloved fictional name into the real world. That’s exactly what this cosplayer did, which makes the raven-haired beauty look even more stunning than her in-game counterpart:

The cosplayer in question hails from Russia and goes by the name ‘Lafantia’. She’s incredibly talented and her cosplaying credits go far beyond the series brought into the spotlight by CD Projekt RED.

She even had a little fun with her photo sets making the above image with the caption, “When player chose Triss” with a crying emoji.

As far as the character herself, we finally know who will be playing the sorceress in the upcoming Netflix series: Anya Chalotra! It’s an exciting time and with production to be beginning soon, we’ll be learning even more about this fantasy world and the characters we’ve come to know and love!

The Witcher Netflix series is currently without a release date, though it is slated for some point next year. For more details on the project, click here.