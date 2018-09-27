‘The Witcher’ Invades ‘Fallout 4’ With Super-Realistic Mod

There are so many ways mods make games better but for The Witcher fans, this Fallout 4 mod makes it easier to blend two beloved franchise. Especially with all of the Ciri news roaming around concerning the upcoming Netflix series.

Whether you’re a fan of the man himself, Geralt of Rivia, or want to take to the Wasteland as Ciri, Yennefer, or Triss, this Fallout 4 mod is the perfect wary to do just that! Mods are a fantastic way for players of any type of game to freshen up the experience a bit while also adding an incredible amount of replayability. With Netflix’s The Witcher series being the talk of the town amongst the gaming community, they are also the perfect way for fans worried about recent revelations to get the experiences they want … just in the Wasteland.

To download this mod itself, including what are the requirements before the game can begin, check out the official listing right here over on Nexus Mods!

In the meantime, Fallout 4 is home to amazing mod projects for both PC and console. The more immersive total conversion mods are only for PC, but that doesn’t mean Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players can’t have their own fun as well!

To learn even more about the different mods available for Fallout 4, you can check out our game hub right here. You can also learn more about the RPG yourself below:

“As the sole survivor of Vault 111, you enter a world destroyed by nuclear war. Every second is a fight for survival, and every choice is yours. Only you can rebuild and determine the fate of the Wasteland. Welcome home.”