Them's Fightin' Herds Fighting Game Ends Development, Scraps Story Mode

Them's Fightin' Herds was successfully funded on Indiegogo several years ago and was released for PC in 2020. Since then, the fighting game has come to nearly every major platform and has gotten several post-launch updates. Part of that content was new characters as part of a season pass that's been slowly dropping over the game's lifespan. Unfortunately for fans, Them's Fightin' Herds' developer Mane6 announced today that the final two DCL characters will be the last fighters added because it is "ceasing active development on TFH." That's kind of a double-whammy because that means the developers will not be adding to the Story Mode content.

As you might expect, the news about Story Mode has left many fans frustrated. After all, some of those same fans backed the game's original crowdfunding campaign because of the promise of Story Mode. Thankfully, the majority of the community seems to be expressing their disappointment in a way that's not targeting the developers, though Them's Fightin' Herds' recent Steam reviews are currently "Mostly Negative" after the news. Either way, it's easy to see why fans are a bit annoyed at the news, especially early backers who won't be getting the full product they originally backed.

The good news is that the game players currently love will still be around. While you might not ever be able to play through Story Mode, you can jump into multiplayer or AI matches to engage in pony-on-pony combat. And with two more characters on the way, the roster is going to have plenty of characters to keep things fresh.

The third DLC character is called Nidra. She was first revealed a few weeks ago, but her release has been slightly delayed to give Mane6 time to polish her in-game action. She comes with three different stances, which means you'll need to change up your blocks while going up against her because she can switch at the drop of a hat. Nidra comes with her own stage called Slumber Sanctuary, and she will come out early next year alongside version 6.0 of Them's Fightin' Herds.

Next up is Baihe, who was revealed for the first time as part of this update. She is a zoner character who uses long-range attacks to keep her opponents at range. She has a long-time friendship with Tianhuo, so players who use that character will be somewhat familiar with her moveset. However, Mane6 says Baihe is less agile, preferring to play more defensively. Her stage is called Smoldering Heaven's Nest, and she will release alongside Nidra next year.

Them's Fightin' Herds is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.