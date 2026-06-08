Influential Stealth Game Getting Surprising New Remaster in 2026

One of the most influential stealth games in history is poised to get a surprising new remaster later this year. In the late 90s and early 2000s, stealth games were all the rage. Franchises like Metal Gear Solid, Splinter Cell, and Hitman were perhaps the most prominent belonging to the genre, but were joined by countless others. Now, arguably one of the most important stealth titles in history is set to make a return soon after its franchise has largely been on ice over the past decade.

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Announced today by Nightdive Studios, the developer revealed that it’s working on a remaster of Thief: The Dark Project. Released in 1998, the original Thief was a landmark stealth game created by Looking Glass Studios. Not only was it one of the most acclaimed games in the year that it launched, but it went on to inspire future first-person stealth titles like Dishonored and The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape From Butcher Bay. This success for Thief: The Dark Project would spawn two sequels, Thief 2: The Metal Age and Thief: Deadly Shadows, but it’s the first entry that is often still considered the best.

Now, Thief: The Dark Project will be getting the remaster treatment and will launch in Winter 2026 across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. This announcement from Nightdive has been accompanied by an initial trailer for the remaster, which you can find below, that gives eager fans a better idea of what this upgraded version of Thief will look like.

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Based on Nightdive’s history, there’s plenty of reason to believe that Thief: The Dark Project Remastered should be great. In recent years, the studio has released remasters for games like Quake, Star Wars: Dark Forces, The Thing, System Shock 2, and Heretic, almost all of which have been great. Given this track record, Thief: The Dark Project‘s new remaster should end up being just as good as these past Nightdive revitalizations, which would lead to this being the best way to play the stealth classic moving forward.

For now, Thief: The Dark Project Remastered doesn’t have an exact release date, but we should start to learn more in the months ahead. Whenever we have more info to share on the game, we’ll be sure to bring it to you here on ComicBook.

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