This ‘Fallout 4’ Mod Is the Best of ‘New Vegas’ and ‘S.T.A.L.K.E.R’

In case you couldn’t tell, we love modding here at ComicBook. These ambitious fan creations give a new lease on life for some of our favourite games and this Fallout Sakhalin mod does just that for Fallout 4.

This one is a big one and comes with tons of new content for players to enjoy. Sakhalin was heavily inspired by the Fallout New Vegas DLC and S.T.A.L.K.E.R, so if you’re a fan of either one of those – this mod is for you.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the mod’s creator, “Welcome to Sakhalin Island, vault dwellers. Brought to you by the creators of Gothic: Orpheus mod for Skyrim and the upcoming game Trails of Ayash. In an alternate future of the Fallout universe after a devastating nuclear war, remnants of Communist China, The USSR, Imperial Japan and Nazi Germany have been fighting over the bones of Sakhalin Island for many generations. Forgetting anything else but everlasting war over an irradiated hell-scape.”

The official description continues, “This moody horror based Fallout mod will take you through a hand crafted adventure on an island filled with conflict and intrigue. Fight back against your enemies and perhaps put an end to this everlasting conflict. If you liked the New Vegas DLC, The Divide or the atmospheric environments of S.T.A.L.K.E.R You will be right at home here. We’re keeping some things under wraps for now to show off when they’re ready. We look forward to showing you more in the future. Have fun surviving the future in Fallout: Sakahiln.“

It’s terrifying, it’s conflict-driven, and it’s the perfect reason to dive back into the world of Fallout 4 while we wait for Fallout 76’s arrival. You can see more about this incredible project in the teaser video at the top of the article. Interested in downloading it for yourself? You can nab it right here – as well as instructions on how to utilize this mod – right here on its official listing over on NexusMods.

What do you think about the latest Fallout project? Hell yes, or hard pass? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can contact the author of this story on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.