THQ Nordic Announces Three New Games For Nintendo Switch, Including ‘Sphinx’

Not content of just letting its current lineup of games shine on the Nintendo Switch, THQ Nordic has announced a three-pack of titles that will be coming in the months ahead, including one particular favorite from the GameCube/PS2 era.

The company has revealed that Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy, The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 and The Raven Remastered, all due for the system in early 2019. Alas, no sign of any kind of Darksiders port just yet, but maybe we’ll hear something a little later on.

Meanwhile, let’s look at each of the three games.

Sphinx probably stands out the most for fans because it’s been previously released, and has a Legend of Zelda-style structure that they’ll certainly appreciate. Here’s the official description from the publisher:

Sphinx and The Cursed Mummy is an original 3rd person action-adventure inspired by the mythology of ancient Egypt. Travelling the world via magical portals to foil the evil plans of Set. Sphinx’s Journey will require all his wits, agility, and special powers. He will also rely on his reluctant hero friend, The Mummy, to help when being inconspicuous is the only solution. By finding the stolen magical crowns of Egypt, Sphinx can stop Set and save the world.

Next up is the adventure The Book of Unwritten Tales 2, which is likely to be a hit for those that liked the original. Here’s its synopsis:

In The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 the player controls four different characters in a lovingly created fantasy world, and must solve some tricky logic puzzles in classic point-and-click style. The thrilling story and the usual BoUT humour with its numerous nods to fantasy elements and colourful characters guarantee over 20 hours of fun gameplay.

And, finally, there’s the spooky The Raven Remastered, which you can learn more about below:

London, 1964. An ancient ruby is stolen from the British Museum. At the crime scene: a raven feather. Is somebody trying to follow in the footsteps of The Raven, the legendary master thief who disappeared years before?

Constable Anton Jakob Zellner finds himself in the middle of the kind of murder mystery he so far only knew from reading his favourite crime novels. Nothing is what it seems. Everyone has something to hide. And the Raven is always one step ahead…

Release dates haven’t been given just yet, but we should know more soon. For now, though, it’s great to see more titles come to the Switch.