Three Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC Characters Revealed In New Leak

Though we won’t be getting our hands on the new Dragon Ball FighterZ game until early next year, there’s still a lot of talk surrounding the upcoming fighter from Bandai Namco. With many huge character reveals in recent months, many Dragon Ball fans are left wondering who else could be potentially added to the roster. One report makes it seem like we could potentially have our answer.

The latest rumor comes from one Reddit user who has sever successful leak confirmations under his belt, including the TMNT and Enchantress leak before the big reveal in Injustice 2. The user in question claims he has several viable sources that have fed him a plethora of inside information, include some juicy Devil May Cry details. Among his leads comes Dragon Ball FighterZ news:

“3 of the DLC characters I’ve heard of include Broly, Regular Goku (it was noted to me that he does use the Spriit Bomb), and Regular Vegeta. This is something I know is going to be highly controversial and I will get into why further down. Three more characters that I know about but not their status of launch or DLC are Bardock (whom I originally heard would be DLC, but that was only from one source that I have never heard back from), Raditz (I was told that he’d be DLC by only one source in particular), and Goku Black (in his Rose form)

I was told that Goku Black was even finished 3 months ago, and that Broly, Regular Goku, and Regular Vegeta were finished during the game’s main development with Goku Black. I think people should make some noise if those 3 (or 4 if Goku Black is withheld) were made alongside the launch game, but are going to be held back as DLC like I’ve been told.”

According to the OP, he has run this information through several different sources all claiming the same thing. In addition to the character leak, he also alleges that he has solid confirmation on a Nintendo Switch port. It will be interesting to see if that pans out, this type of game would be perfectly suited for the hybrid console. We’ve reached out to Bandai for a statement regarding the leak and will update this story with their response.

Dragon Ball FighterZ will be available for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on January 26th, 2018.